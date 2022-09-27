Three Men in a Warehouse Container-based Tracking KnarrTek Logo

A White Paper by Dr. Peter Green on why Materials get Lost in Warehouses and Manufacturing Plants and How to Fix the Problem by using Container-Based Tracking

If you are still using paper forms and Excel spreadsheets to supplement your inventory tracking system then you probably need to use container-based materials tracking methods.” — Dr. Peter Green

MILLBURY, MA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A client ordered a box of parts to be air-freighted from the manufacturer in Shenzhen province in China and then used the tracking number to watch its progress from the FedEx Shanghai hub, through Hong-Kong, through FedEx’s Memphis distribution center, to the local distribution hub, to delivery to their receiving dock. And then “Poof” it disappeared like magic and no one seems to be able to find it.

In the White Paper “Where is My Box of Parts?”, Dr. Peter Green examines several cases like this where the use of traditional Warehouse Management (WMS) and Inventory Tracking Systems have failed to meet the needs of manufacturers and industrial distributors to track their materials.

He then goes on to explain how these problems could have been solved by tracking containers of material rather than simply tracking the location of inventory.

In container-based tracking, a tracking barcode and/or RFID tag is placed on each container or asset to be tracked. This tracking barcode or RFID tag is then scanned to record the new location every time the container is moved or materials are added or withdrawn from the container, or the container or serialized item is issued to a person or returned by a person. This is directly analogous to the tracking method used by organizations such as Amazon, FedEx, and UPS.

In this white paper Dr. Green explains the difference between item-locator systems, such as warehouse management and inventory tracking systems, and container-based tracking systems and then examines the relative benefits of each. He then describes 10 situations, such as tracking pallets with multiple different parts, where the use of a container-based tracking system is essential and cannot easily be done with item-locator systems.

This white paper can be downloaded as a PDF file from the White Papers link at the bottom of www.KnarrTek.com.

This white paper was written by Dr. Peter Green, who serves as the Technical Director of KnarrTek Inc. which provides barcode and RFID container-based and asset tracking solutions for manufacturers and industrial distributors.

Dr Green is a systems architect who is an expert in implementing real-time inventory tracking and operations management systems for industrial organizations. He has led the implementation of over 100 such systems over the past decade. Dr Green also led the team which developed the BellHawk materials tracking software and MilramX intelligent information integration software platform, which have formed the basis for these systems.

Dr Green obtained his BSC (Hons) in Electrical Engineering and his Ph.D. Degrees in Electronics and Computer Science from Leeds University in England. Subsequently Dr. Green was a senior member of technical staff at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Professor of Computer Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

