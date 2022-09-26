Submit Release
flynas Resumes Direct Flights to Sohag from Riyadh and Jeddah

Three weekly direct flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Sohag in Upper Egypt as of October 30th

Resuming Sohag direct flights to the growing list of flynas international destinations comes in light of the Saudi carrier expansion strategy under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom"”
— flynas
RIYADH, AL-RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- flynas, the Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the resumption of direct flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Sohag in Upper Egypt, starting from October 30.

Three direct weekly flynas flights will connect Jeddah and Sohag, departing every Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Sohag International Airport, commencing on Sunday, October 30.

Meanwhile, another three direct weekly flynas flights will connect Riyadh and Sohag, departing every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Sohag International Airport, as of Tuesday, November 1.

Resuming Sohag direct flights to the growing list of flynas international destinations comes in light of the Saudi carrier expansion strategy and its plan launched at the beginning of the year under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom", in an effort to participate effectively in achieving the Strategy for the Civil Aviation Sector in KSA, which aims to reach 300 million passengers and connect the Kingdom with 250 international destinations by 2030.

Recently, flynas has been awarded the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022
Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the 24/7 call center (920001234), or travel agents.

flynas PR
flynas
Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.