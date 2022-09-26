SalesHive redefines lead gen industry
The B2B Lead Generation Agency uses cold calling, email, and LinkedIn to book meetings with qualified buyers by using its proprietary platformDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DENVER, CO— SalesHive is a sales company solely focused on lead generation for other businesses. Through prospecting, SalesHive finds leads for their clients who then close the deal. This allows companies to increase the volume of potential sales they close by having an external company do the prospecting.
Founder Brendan Burnett established the company in 2016 through self-investing. Since its launch, SalesHive has booked their clients over 45,000 sales meetings, with 15,000 of those meetings occurring just this year. By the end of the year, the company is projected to make $15 million in revenue.
“Our biggest goal is simple: we want to see our clients succeed,” says Sam Feldotto, SalesHive’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our growth comes naturally as we help other companies and startups achieve their own aspirations and goals through our outsourced sales development services.”
Startup businesses benefit from SalesHive because they eliminate the need for an internal sales team and the costs associated with internal staff. By outsourcing lead generation, companies are utilizing specialists in the field who dedicate their days to sales strategies, saving them time, resources and money with a larger return.
This September, SalesHive will launch a loyalty program, incentivizing new clients to get their services at a discounted rate over time.
“We take a different approach to our relationships than any other company,” SalesHive said in a statement. “Rather than increasing costs or forcing lengthy commitments, SalesHive will begin to automatically award clients with lower rates after we’ve established our partnership.”
After the first three months, clients will get 5% off per month and after six months, they will receive 10% off per month. SalesHive believes in rewarding loyalty, not punishing it by increasing prices over time.
For more information on SalesHive, visit https://saleshive.com/.
About SalesHive SalesHive is a remote B2B Lead Generation Agency that uses proprietary sales outreach technology and dedicated, US-based reps to reach consumers. Founded in 2016, SalesHive uses cold calling, email, and LinkedIn to book meetings with qualified buyers by using our proprietary sales outreach platform and CRM.
Alexia McKay
SalesHive
+1 8006486854
email us here