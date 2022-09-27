Circularise launches software to automate mass balance bookkeeping in chemicals and plastics
The MassBalancer software is designed to automate the bookkeeping and reporting process required for mass balance certification schemes like ISCC PLUS.
Our aim is to eliminate the administrative hurdle of the bookkeeping process so that businesses can focus on realising the benefits of the mass balance approach.”THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Circularise launched a new product called MassBalancer. It’s a pioneering software tool designed to reduce the complexity of bookkeeping required for the mass balance chain of custody model in the chemicals sector. Bookkeeping is needed to maintain certifications such as ISCC Plus, which allocate sustainability claims to products. MassBalancer aims to make the mass balance approach scalable within the plastics and chemicals industries by automating the administrative steps of this process. It was tested by 10 parties in 2022. On October 19th, Circularise will showcase its latest MassBalancer software at K 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany.
— Mesbah Sabur, co-founder of Circularise
Although mass balancing provides greater operational flexibility compared to physical segregation, the bookkeeping necessary to uphold the mass balance model is complex and time consuming. Physical material and sustainable material credits must be carefully balanced according to a set of ISCC rules to ensure sustainable product output does not exceed input and to support the reliability of sustainability claims.
Maintaining this manual bookkeeping process requires significant effort from an organisation, burdens SMEs and requires a team of people to do mass balance at scale. As all parties in the supply chain must be mass balance certified, a system-level approach is required to get the value from the mass balance model. Circularise aims to ease the administrative burden and minimise the time taken on mass balance bookkeeping, allowing companies to scale this process throughout their operations and reap the benefits.
Mesbah Sabur, co-founder of Circularise, explains the potential of mass balancing; “The mass balance chain of custody model offers the opportunity for companies within the plastic and chemicals sector to incrementally transition their operations to the use of sustainable feedstock. Our aim is to eliminate the administrative hurdle of the bookkeeping process so that businesses can focus on realising the benefits of the mass balance approach.”
Circularise’s MassBalancer software offers multiple benefits:
Automated mass balance bookkeeping. Bookkeeping using spreadsheets can lead to costly mistakes. MassBalancer helps you to allocate incoming credits using pre-defined recipes and conversion factors without the risk of over-allocation. Send credits and generate Sustainability Declarations in a few clicks.
Automated mass balance reporting. MassBalancer automates quarterly mass balance reporting and provides a clear overview of mass balance production.
Manage everything in one place. Stop using many different spreadsheets for mass balance bookkeeping. With MassBalancer you can easily manage balances for all sites and units from one dashboard.
Product analytics. With MassBalancer you can get a clear overview of credits for any of your products and gain detailed insight into sourcing materials (e.g. Used Cooking Oil).
Seamless credit transfer between companies. MassBalancer speeds up the bookkeeping process by interconnecting actors within the supply chain and helps to create a standard format of reporting, aiding the auditing process.
Digitising mass balance certifications is the first step towards digital product passports (DPPs). Once companies start connecting to each other and exchanging data, it will allow them to create comprehensive DPPs, to achieve greater supply chain visibility, and to prepare for upcoming supply chain sustainability and due diligence regulations.
Contact our team and visit our booth 04.3 outside hall 4 at K 2022 to learn more about this new software.
About Circularise
Circularise is a supply chain traceability provider founded in The Netherlands in 2016. Circularise’s software system helps suppliers in chemicals, plastics, battery materials, metals, and other industries to trace materials and share their environmental footprint without risking their sensitive data. By extension, it helps brands to get visibility into their own Scope 3 emissions and other metrics, which is aligned with the regulatory push around Digital Product Passports, the German Supply Chain Act, and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.
