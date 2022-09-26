Delivery Robot Market To Reach USD 262.7 Million by 2027 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astute Analytica's report on the Global Delivery Robot Market analyze the market based on Component, Robot Type, Operations, Payload, Application, Industry, and Region. According to the report, the global delivery robot market is expected to grow from US$ 100.8 Mn in 2021 to US$ 262.7 Mn by 2027 by registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.31% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
Robotic delivery systems are ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Meanwhile, the last mile delivery systems are projected to change or modernize as autonomous delivery robots for interior or outdoor deliveries offer a low-cost and effective manner of distribution. Only a small number of delivery robots have been commercialized to date, despite the fact that various firms are dedicated to product development. For instance, Amazon made headlines in July 2021 as the firm announced the development of autonomous delivery robot tech in Helsinki, Finland. The development of the technology will need approximately two dozen engineers. Moreover, the growing adoption of these robots is due to some of the key market growth factors, such as rising labor costs, marketing strategies, and technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics. Apart from that, the trending use of GPS tracking, automation, and navigation, are some of the key factors shaping the scope of the delivery robots market. For instance, Dominos began delivering pizza through Nuro’s self-driving robot in Houston, in April 2021.
The growing popularity of linked or smart homes is significantly contributing to the expansion of the market as a whole as robotics powered by the cloud increase indoor robots' capabilities. In a similar vein, when labor costs rise, technology also becomes comparatively more accessible, hastening the move toward automation. Further, dangerous gas emissions from automobiles contribute significantly to environmental degradation. Governments also prefer battery-assisted or electric vehicles, which is further encouraging the deployment of delivery robots. Additionally, delivery robots are being embraced by industries due to the benefits of delivery robots like enhanced productivity, simplified processes, improved workplace safety, etc.
However, last-mile delivery complicates the process as it is a primary obstacle faced by logistics companies. Last-mile delivery services possess the concern of damaging products, delivery failures, and raising the chances of traffic congestion. Additionally, delivery robots are making their way through roads and premises, which may result in job losses in the coming years.
Delivery Robots Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the working dynamics for various verticals and paved the path to growth for the delivery robot sector. With the notable proportion of the population undergoing lockdown and self-isolation, various organizations offered non-human delivery in order to keep up with the pace. COVID-19 disease spread has been a significant accelerator that boomed the deployment rate of robots. In 2020, China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffed the entire Smart Field Hospital with robots. The robots were bought from Beijing-based start-up, CloudMinds, to perform routine screening procedures like monitoring blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and temperature.
Automated delivery is becoming more and more popular, creating lucrative opportunities.
Over the course of the projection period, it is probable that the market for delivery robots will expand due to the rising trend of digitalization, automation, and robotics combined with the use of AI and big data analytics in delivery operations. Due to the fact that e-commerce operating in the B2C market heavily relies on product deliveries, traditional delivery methods like time slot delivery and unattended delivery may have an impact on the consumer delivery alternatives of online delivery. The advancement of robots on frontline workers across industries is likely to have a significant impact.
Asia-Pacific Delivery Robot Market to stay atop of other regional delivery robot markets
The Asia-Pacific delivery robot market is expected to stay atop in terms of revenue. The large share of the region, which is around 27.1%, is attributed to the growing demand for delivery robots across various sectors such as logistics, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, hospitality, etc.
Competitive Landscape
Effidence, Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd., Locus Robotics, E Guangzhou Aobo Information Technology Co., Ltd., Aethon, CATRobotics, Pudu Technology Inc., ANYbotics AG, Eliport, Dispatch AI, FedEx bot, etc., are some of the key players dealing in the delivery robot market.
Segment Outline
The food delivery application segment is expected to rise by registering the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the 4-wheeled delivery robots segment also took a lead by holding the biggest market share, in terms of value, in 2020. Most businesses offer four-wheeled robots to deliver items like flowers, groceries, food orders, boxes, packages, etc. The rising affordability and return on investment of a growing number of infrastructure-light robots are the major factors driving the adoption's growth. Additionally, the global delivery robot market is analyzed based on component, robot type, operations, payload, application, and industry.
Similar to how it dominated the Payloads category, the 0.5 Kgs payload is likely to stay in lead by holding the share of 27.1% during the forecast period.
By Component
Hardware
o GPS
o Cameras
o Radars
o Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors
o Chassis and Motors
o Batteries
o Other (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)
Software
o Robotic Operating System
o Cyber Security Solutions
Services
o Integration, Maintenance & Support
o Consulting and Training
By Robot Type
2 Wheel
3 Wheel
4 Wheel
By Operation
Autonomous
Remote Operated
By Payload
< 0.5 Kgs
0.5 - 2 Kgs
2-10 Kgs
10-50 Kgs
50-100 Kgs
>100 Kgs
By Application
Food Delivery
Parcel Delivery
Medical Delivery
Postal Delivery
Emergency Response, Search and Rescue
By Industry
Retail
E-Commerce
Hospitality
Healthcare
Logistics
Postal Services
Others
By Region
North America
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
