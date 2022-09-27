TierOne Empowers Communications Service Providers to Simplify and Reduce the Cost of the Service Delivery
TierOne Edge Authority is a low-cost, multi-vendor production-ready Infrastructure Management & Automation system to accelerate uCPEs, & Edge devices deploymentCHENNAI, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As communication service providers (CSPs) continue to evolve their networks to take advantage of new technologies to deploy innovative services such as universal CPE (uCPE) and Edge Computing node (Edge), they require agile, cost-effective solutions to address their customers’ digital lifestyle expectations. To achieve these goals, CSPs are shifting more of their network functions to virtualization. TierOne Edge Authority solution accelerates this transition by providing all of the necessary functionality to manage the end-to-end lifecycle of Edge nodes across the hybrid network. This spans on-boarding to configuration and license management to security and assurance functions.
TierOne Edge Authority features a low-cost, multi-vendor production-ready infrastructure management and automation system to accelerate the deployment of uCPEs, and Edge devices based on x86 architecture CPUs from low-end to high-end processors. TierOne Edge Authority accelerates increases CSPs in their adoption of Network Function Virtualization technology and helps them maximize its benefits.
TierOne will showcase this solution in Stall 5.6B at India Mobile Congress in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, October 01 – 04, 2022.
Supporting Quotes
“TierOne Edge Authority is built on the TierOne software portfolio, which supports a wide range of industry standards, and Open APIs from TM Forum, MEF, and others. Since automation is playing a vital role in the operations of virtualized environments, the zero-touch provisioning capability can help free human resources from manual and repetitive tasks associated with the operation of Edge.” said Kevin O’Keefe, Head of Product Management at TierOne OSS Technologies.
About TIERONE OSS Technologies Inc.
TierOne’s customers span Fortune 500 companies and more from around the globe. TierOne empowers Communications Service Providers to modernize and automate operational and business support systems to enable rapid fulfillment and accurate assurance of enterprise customer services. Significant reduction of risk and cost can be achieved through TierOne’s standards-based ecosystem and intelligent business automation approach powered by our industry-leading patented technologies.
