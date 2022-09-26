Phoenix Nursing Home Received Critical ERC Benefits With Help From Innovation Refunds

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through a key partnership with Innovation Refunds, Phoenix-based nursing home Paradise for Parents was able to secure critical ERC funding, which paid for essential facility equipment and a much-deserved employee bonus. As a turnkey tax solutions firm specializing in Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and payroll tax refunds, Innovation Refunds took care of the entire ERC application process and was able to connect Paradise for Parents with the capital they needed to maintain operations.

When Hal Cranmer, co-owner of Paradise for Parents, first heard about Innovation Refunds through a radio advertisement, he knew he needed to take immediate action. At the time, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. The spread of the virus severely impacted the U.S. supply chain, and the nursing home needed capital to cover the costs of critical supplies for residents.

The impact on the supply chain put substantial pressure on Cranmer and his staff. He still recalls the stress, remembering when he desperately made calls to secure enough toilet paper for 50 residents in the middle of the initial supply chain shortage.

The facility needed additional funding to secure protective gear to prevent COVID from spreading to its residents and employees and to install technology that would allow residents to see and speak with their families, who were no longer allowed to visit due to government restrictions. The Innovation Refunds team oversaw and managed the entire ERC application process for Paradise for Parents. After conducting a cross-checking analysis, the team determined that the nursing home qualified to receive employee retention credit.

"Hal and his team had a strong desire to keep residents and staff members safe amid the most challenging moments of the pandemic," said Innovation Refunds CEO Howard Makler. "Once we verified Paradise for Parents' refund eligibility, our team was motivated to accelerate the application process to supply the home with the funding they needed as fast as possible."

Upon receiving the ERC benefits, Cranmer decided to dedicate a portion of the funds to support his employees directly in the form of a bonus.

"Several employees called me, saying they thought I paid too much," said Cranmer. "I would tell them, 'No, I didn't. We got this refund because of you, so you deserve it.' I felt it was essential to recognize and compensate our staff members who worked and persevered through such difficult times."

Cranmer also utilized some ERC funding to hire an immigration lawyer to help bring some of the caregivers' families to America to reunite them during the pandemic.

