Wind River Financial Security Chief Honored with Industry Award

IAFCI Chairman's Award recognizes achievements in combating cybercrime

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wind River Financial is proud to announce its very own chief of information security, Doug Buan, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Chairman's Award by the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI).

The IAFCI is a non-profit international organization whose mission is to create an environment in which information about financial fraud, fraud investigation and fraud prevention methods can be collected and shared for the common good of the financial industry and the global society.

Doug was selected for this prestigious award because of his exemplary contribution to IAFCI's goal of combating fraud and cyber crimes globally.

"We congratulate Doug on this honor," said Tyler Kattre, president of Wind River Financial. "Having someone of Doug's caliber at the helm of keeping our customers safe from cybercrime is a competitive advantage for our company," he continued.

Serving as co-chair of IAFCI's Cyber Fraud Industry Group, Doug organized and hosted the 2022 Cyber Fraud Summit in Austin, Texas. The event was held earlier this year at the University of Texas and gave attendees the opportunity to network and receive world-class training in cyber fraud investigations from both public and private sector presenters.

Doug has been actively involved in risk and fraud prevention in the fintech and payment card industry for over 20 years. Doug's dedication to preventing cybercrime and maintaining a safe payment environment is shown through his work with the IAFCI and his frequently published articles on cybersecurity.

About Wind River Financial

Wind River Financial is a multi-generational, family-owned payment processing and services company based in Madison, Wisconsin. For over 20 years, Wind River has brought its unique, customer-centric approach to make payment processing simple, secure, and cost-effective for thousands of loyal merchant clients across the country. In addition, Wind River partners with software providers, financial institutions, and trade associations to design and deliver processing solutions to meet the needs of their customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.windriverfinancial.com

