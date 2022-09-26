New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Passenger Information System: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320640/?utm_source=GNW

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of passenger information system solution providers.

The report covers the market for PIS by user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

Summary:

The passenger information system (PIS) is the operating tool that provides passengers with audio and visual information at stations and transfer facilities, either automatically or manually, at any time.It involves route information management and displays through various components.

These devices may be of distinct types including screens, indicators at platforms, or indicator panels in general.The displayed information can be customized to meet the needs of clients and different languages.

Additionally, at passenger platforms, the same visual and audio techniques can be utilized to present corporate or commercial information.

The global market for PIS was estimated to reach $REDACTED billion in 2021. The PIS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period, reaching $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.Continuous wireless data communication advancements, increasing adoption of advanced technologies,rising adoption of smartphones and growing consumer demand for real-time information are driving growth in the PIS market. However, high maintenance and implementation cost may hinder market expansion.

In this report, the global PIS market is segmented based on business segment, location, transport mode and geography.Based on business segment, the PIS market is categorized into solutions and services.

The solutions segment, which dominates the market, reached $REDACTED billion in 2021. The PIS market for solutions is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period, reaching $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.

Based on location, the PIS market is segmented by on-board and in-stations. Based on transport mode, the PIS market is segmented into railways; roadways; and airways and waterways.

By geography, the PIS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.The European region dominates the global PIS market.

In 2021, total revenue from the Europe PIS market reached $REDACTED billion, which accounted for REDACTED% of the global PIS market.Among all regions, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing PIS market.

The Asia-Pacific PIS market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021. The Asia-Pacific PIS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period and reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2027.

