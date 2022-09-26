New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cannabis Extraction: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320638/?utm_source=GNW

The scope of this report is limited and covers global markets for cannabis extraction equipment and services only.

The market is divided by equipment, services, methods and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

This report provides market insights into the global cannabis extraction market, focusing on the U.S., Europe, Asia and the top cannabis extraction companies in those countries. It provides information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers, restraints, and other trends and developments.

This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining growth in the overall cannabis extraction market, growth in the individual segments of the cannabis extraction industry, subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, current research and future opportunities in the cannabis extraction industry.

Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of cannabis extraction is examined. Growth rates and reasons for growth in each non-alcoholic beverage segment are provided. This report studies the following segments -

- Equipment subcategories -

- Cannabis extraction equipment.

- Cannabis analytical testing equipment.

- Services subcategories -

- Cannabis extraction services.

- Cannabis analytical testing services.

- Cannabis regulatory and compliance services.

- Method subcategories -

- CO2-based extraction.

- Ethanol based extraction.

- Hydrocarbons based extraction.

- Vegetable oils based extraction.

- Other extraction methods.

The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.This report also discusses the major players in each regional market for cannabis extraction.

It explains the foremost market drivers of the global cannabis extraction market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the cannabis extraction market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major international vendors in the cannabis extraction industry.

Report Includes:

- 51 data tables and 113 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global market for cannabis extraction equipment and services

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size for cannabis extraction industry, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by equipment, services, extraction method, and geographic region

- Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of the cannabis extraction market with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets

- Discussion of current and future market potential for market for cannabis extraction tools and services, along with a supply chain analysis, industry regulations, and other forces relevant to this market

- Regional market outlook with select sub-regional breakdowns for countries with promising market demands for cannabis extraction and applications thereof

- Emphasis on the trends and developments in the market, global competitive landscape analysis, and innovations in the cannabis industry

- Descriptive company profiles of the major cannabis extraction companies, including Aptia Engineering, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific, Neptune Wellness Solutions, PerkinElmer Inc., Root Sciences and Sage Analytics

Summary:

A cannabis extract is a concentration made from cannabis that has been dissolved in a solvent.Although the terms "extract" and "concentrate" are commonly used interchangeably, extracts are not all concentrates, but concentrates are all extracts.

While concentrates can be generated using a variety of mechanical techniques as well as the use of a solvent, extracts are the only type of concentrate that requires the use of a solvent. Butane, propane, ethanol and supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) are the most frequent solvents used to generate a cannabis extract.

The wide range of products known as cannabis extracts contain more cannabinoids than the actual cannabis plant.When consumed, cannabinoids, which are chemical components of cannabis, have an impact on both the body and mind.

The most well-known cannabinoid, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), is the one that results in euphoria and intoxication (or high).Although more research is required, the nonpsychoactive cannabinoid CBD (cannabidiol) has some potential as a medicine.

Cannabis extracts can contain a wide range of THC and CBD concentrations. While some extracts have a THC content of up to 99%, others are mostly CBD with very little THC.

