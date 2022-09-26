Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Top Companies Overview, Industry Trends, Growth Rate, and Analysis Report 2022-2027

Cardiac Biomarkers Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Cardiac Biomarkers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global cardiac biomarkers market size reached a value of US$ 9.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027. Cardiac markers, also called cardiac biomarkers, are biomarkers that are released into the bloodstream when the heart is stressed or its muscles are damaged. They include numerous types of enzymes, hormones, and proteins, such as cardiac troponins, creatine kinase (CK), ischemia-modified albumin (IMA), myoglobin, etc. The measurement and testing of these biomarkers can aid in diagnosing heart conditions, including cardiac ischemia and acute coronary syndrome (ACS). Presently, the triage and diagnostic systems utilized for determining the risk of these conditions are based on electrocardiograms (ECGs) and clinical history. As cardiac biomarker testing offers higher accuracy and can identify the conditions in their early stages, they are gaining traction across various countries. These markers can also aid in monitoring the prognosis of these conditions with greater accuracy and providing the most effective treatment to the patients.

Key Players Included in Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Alere Inc.

• Beckman Coulter

• Becton

• Dickinson And Co.

• Biomerieux

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Randox Laboratories

• Roche Diagnostics Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Trends:

The rising number of patients suffering from acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is among the key factors stimulating the cardiac biomarkers market. Apart from this, the inflating awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the importance of early diagnosis of several cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is also propelling the global market. Besides this, the increasing number of private and public organizations that are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop advanced technologies in the field of biomarkers is further fueling the market growth. Additionally, the expanding demand for high accuracy and rapid results offered by biomarker testing and the elevating availability of affordable cardiac point-of-care testing are expected to positively influence the cardiac biomarkers market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Troponins (T and I)

• Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

• Myoglobin

• Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

• Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)

• Others

Breakup by Location of Testing:

• Laboratory Testing

• Point of Care Testing

Breakup by Application:

• Myocardial Infarction

• Congestive Heart Failure

• Acute Coronary Syndrome

• Atherosclerosis

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

