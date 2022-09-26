VinZero takes the lead in BIM content development for the built environment
EINPresswire.com/ -- VinZero announces the release of VinZero Create, a new global BIM content database designed to maximize efficiency and productivity for designers, fabricators and contractors globally.
As the world’s largest reseller of Autodesk products globally, VinZero is taking a leadership position within the built environment by developing platforms and applications to bridge technology data gaps across the AEC and manufacturing construction industries.
The release of VinZero Create’s content database is the first step in delivering AEC Professionals high quality curated BIM content from leading building product manufacturers and made available to Vinzero’s 400,000+ licensed subscribers across its global network.
“VinZero is on a journey to give back to industry, enabling organizations access to information that can deliver efficiencies in the design build process, and we are doing this a number of ways through our Thought Leadership forums and events and through the solutions we are delivering,” says Paul Laycock CEO VinZero.
Users are not the only beneficiaries of the VinZero Create. Building Product Manufacturers can showcase their latest products and ensure that all product updates, specifications, and performance data is readily available to the global AEC community.
VinZero Create is pleased to announce in partnership with ENGworks Global our brand new service, Content on Demand, which is an online, self-service, turnkey content creation platform. This enables AEC professionals to order the creation of BIM content for use in a variety of design, fabrication or construction applications.
“Manufacturers know the concept of quality assurance in the production of their products. This creates reliability and trust at a larger scale. BIM content creation and management deserve the same comprehensive and systematic approach. It’s that connection between high-quality BIM and fabrication content development and high-quality manufacturer products that brings numerous benefits to AEC professionals. VinZero with its global user reach and ENGworks Global with its expertise are collaborating to provide an enhanced experience for the user on not just one project…but on every project,”
says Chris Di Iorio CEO ENGworks Global.
All content created through this service will be based on unique project requirements, location, units of measure and most importantly localization of standards.
VinZero Create serves the MEP, Architectural, Construction and Manufacturing community with a vision of developing the largest global database of high quality, multi-format, sustainably rated product content, to help customers step towards net zero.
“There is much to be done in educating industry on emission friendly building materials and manufactured products. Consumers are driving demand for renewable solutions and VinZero intends to make it easier for manufacturers to get this information out to designers and architects," continues Laycock.
VinZero's Think Community will provide additional promotional opportunities for the portals manufacturers to share product use cases, product development and advancements to its global audience at no cost as part of their commitment to industry create conversations that build a better world.
For more information
media@vinzero.com or www.vinzero.com or www.vinzero.com/vinzero-create
About VinZero
For over 20 years, the brands under VinZero have been providing software solutions and professional services to Architectural, Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing industries helping them to understand the role of digitalization for the built environment. Businesses both large and small utilize VinZero’s dedicated industry experts to help navigate technologies as they emerge, driving efficiency and improving workflows. With a global focus on reducing emissions and increased focus directed towards industry, VinZero are now turning their attention to providing the linkages between using technology to digitize, and at the same time leveraging the valuable data insights it brings to build more sustainably. VinZero are passionate about helping their customers understand how the technologies they use today can help them to step towards net zero in the future, to build a better world.
For three decades, ENGworks Global has been a technology leader continuously developing new processes and services to drive productivity for Architects, Engineers, Contractors, Trade Contractors, Construction Managers, Manufacturers, as well as Owners and Operators. ENGworks Global is a highly regarded, internationally recognized virtual design and construction (VDC) service and solutions provider particularly in collaborating virtually with project stakeholders to curate designs and cultivate fabrication methods, implementing bespoke data management solutions for facility owners, and supporting Building Product Manufacturers (BPMs) in their efforts to digitize their product data for BIM.
The ENGworks Global mission is to help AEC/O professionals design and build better projects by reducing risks, saving cost, and time through implementing the full potential of VDC. While the major software vendors build their core BIM platforms, ENGworks Global combines cutting edge technology with their acute knowledge of the building lifecycle to create BIM technologies that impact the construction productivity as well as building performance for Owners.
Through its extensive expertise delivery technology, real-time building automation with major players in Data Centers, Health Care, Hospitality and Government, ENGworks Global has become the technology and service provider of choice for the AEC/O and BPM community. With this experience and a track record of quality delivery. ENGworks Global currently participates in projects on a global scale, offering verifiably superior services and project support, all the while continuing to develop the unrealized potential of BIM.
For more information, please visit www.ENGworksGlobal.com
