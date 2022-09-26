Haptic Technology Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast
The global haptic technology market to reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.4% during 2022-2027.
According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Haptic Technology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on haptic technology market report.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The global haptic technology market reached a value of US$ 8.1 Billion in 2021. Haptic technology, or kinesthetic communication, represents the virtual and mixed reality solutions that offer multi-model experiences by engaging sound, sight, and touch. It involves techniques that use physical feedback and pressure sensitivity to operate through various devices, such as actuators, drivers, software, and microcontroller units. The haptic actuators are electronic instruments that convert electric signals to vibrations that can be sensed by the user operating the device. As a result, this technology finds widespread applications in creating and controlling game consoles, surgical equipment, virtual objects, and wearable devices to enhance the efficiency of telerobots and remote-controlled machines.
Market Trends
The expanding consumer electronics sector and the escalating demand for these solutions for improved scalability of devices are among the primary factors driving the haptic technology market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for these techniques in gaming applications is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of haptics in smartphones, tablets, media players, home appliances, and virtual interfaces for enhanced sound, touch, and visual effects have facilitated improvements in product designs and operational efficiencies, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating need for these solutions in gaming input devices, including operating consoles and joysticks to provide several intensities of vibrations and mechanical signals, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising usage of 3D-touchscreen displays in automobiles and medical electronics is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of these techniques in robotics, manufacturing, and industrial automation, and the development of efficient tools and instruments for visually impaired individuals, are expected to bolster the haptic technology market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.4% during 2022-2027.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, feedback, technology, application and geography.
Breakup by Component:
Actuators
Drivers and Controllers
Software
Others
Breakup by Feedback:
Tactile
Force
Breakup by Technology:
Captive
Resistive
Others
Breakup by Application:
Automotive and Transportation
Consumer Electronics
Education and Research
Gaming
Healthcare
Engineering
Others
