GCS Glass & Mirror Releases Guide on How To Keep Shower Looking New

GCS Glass & Mirror has released a guide on how to keep glass showers looking new. This guide includes tips on how to clean and care for glass shower doors and surfaces. A shiny and sparkling shower adds value to any home and is a must-have in any bathroom renovation project. However, many people don’t know how to properly care for their glass shower doors or enclosures, which can lead to water spots, streaks, and other unsightly blemishes. With this guide, GCS Glass & Mirror hopes to educate homeowners on the best ways to keep their showers clean and clear. “We want people to be able to enjoy their glass showers for years to come,” said GCS Glass & Mirror owner Brandon Nicastro. “By following the simple tips we outline in our new guide, homeowners can help keep their glass showers looking new and prevent costly repairs down the road.”

There are many ways to clean and protect glass shower doors, but some methods are better than others. Austin-based GCS Glass & Mirror recommends using simple glass cleaning solutions and a soft cloth to avoid scratching the surface. For tough spots, they suggest using a mild abrasive solution like ammonia or vinegar. It’s also important to regularly wipe down the shower door after each use to prevent soap scum and water spots from building up. Frequent cleaning will also help extend the life of your shower door’s sealant. With these simple and easy-to-follow tips, homeowners can avoid creating an unhealthy environment for their families caused by mold and mildew growth. In addition, soap and scrum build-ups can make the glass more susceptible to breakage leading to costly repairs. This is the main reason why GCS Glass & Mirror suggests that homeowners take the time to keep their glass showers clean.

GCS is a glass and mirror contractor based in Austin, TX, that is focused on providing high-quality products and services to homeowners and businesses in the Austin area. They have been in business since 2013, specializing in custom showers & mirrors, frameless shower enclosures, and more. Their team of experts has the knowledge and experience to help homeowners with any glass project they may have. Whether it’s a small repair or a brand-new installation, GCS can handle it.

For more information about GCS Glass & Mirror and their new guide on the best ways to keep glass showers clean, please visit their website at https://gcsglassandmirror.com/austin/

Media Contact

GCS Glass & Mirror

Chance Forman

512-400-2949

10509 Circle Dr

Austin

TX

United States