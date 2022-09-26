Global Voices launches new Procurement Portal
Global Voices Ltd has announced the launch of its new procurement-client portal.
Called 'GVHUB’ the new portal is the result of six months of intensive design and development work aimed at allowing busy procurement professionals the ability to access language services in a much quicker, cost effective and secure way.
The new portal supports client projects, collaborative services, document sharing, file sharing, troubleshooting guides, as well as general LSP procurement hints and tips, and live chat.
Global Voices helps many of the world’s leading companies and brands maximise the value of their content, data, and intellectual property in support of their globalisation acceleration objectives and the new portal is just one of a number of new initiatives and investments being made by the company as it looks to further secure its position as a top tier language services provider.
The secure all new portal features simplified functionality and smart processes designed to optimise end to end workflow and automation across a company's entire content creation process.
In a procurement world increasingly taken up with global price instability, disruptions to supply chains, changing business environments, managing vendor performance and risk as well as looking to automate and digitalise internal procurement processes the new Global Voices portal provides clients with improved operational efficiencies as well as detailed reporting tools and templates to help procurement teams and their stakeholders stay on top of all live (as well as previous) projects 24-7 with access to important supporting documentation, notes and key project management metrics.
Key Benefits:
• Maximise touch-less procurement
• Optimise vendor performance
• Minimise procurement by-pass
• Deliver faster and more consistent outputs
• Provide improved user experience
• Support end-to-end data protection
• Better outcomes for your end users.
Able to accommodate projects of all sizes the new portal has also been specifically designed to reduce manual task inputs as well as eliminate any other opportunities for error. Once loaded onto the new portal our automated workflows ensure that clients projects are immediately matched to the best possible resource from across our global network of 9000 plus language and domain-sector experts.
Customers Say:
The new portal allows us to instantly and securely create, load, translate and review all our projects in real time 24/7 thereby allowing us to deliver improved content as well as provide additional savings by allowing us to increase our content re-usage across multiple teams, locations and projects.
About Global Voices Ltd
Global Voices Ltd is a language services provider focused on creating the future of simplified collaboration across the world by helping businesses communicate globally.
Founded in 2004, Global Voices Ltd is a recognised leader that aims to support its customers achieve their international ambitions. With an expanding network of over 9,000 linguists, Global Voices Ltd delivers language services in more than 150 languages. Their offer includes a full suite of language services such as document translation, interpretation via telephone, video call or face-to-face, transcription, proofreading, desktop publishing, web localisation and certification. Global Voices provides services across multiple industries including manufacturing, technology, legal services, finance and banking, public sector, travel and tourism, marketing, e-learning, and more.
