Georgia's Screen Printing Supplier Kolor Matrix Adds Unique Design Teflon Covers to its Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolor Matrix, an Atlanta, Georgia-based screen printing supplier, adds the unique design 'Teflon Covers for heat transfer press' to its collection of products and equipment to help users enhance screen printing experiences.
Kolor Matrix, an Atlanta, Georgia-based screen printing supplier, adds an excellent product to its collection, the 'Teflon cover for heat transfer press' designed in a great way to protect garments and the upper platen from stains, inks, adhesives, and scratches. It is also durable, non-sticky, and can reduce the wear and tear on the heat-press.
The Teflon sheet for the heat transfer press is excellent for several heat transfer projects. It comes with a non-sticky fabric that can protect the vinyl, clothes, and iron while ironing or pressing on HTV. The sheet or cover is perfect for ironing transfers to t-shirts and can be used repeatedly. The life of a cover sheet depends on how often the user uses it and if it is stored and cared for properly.
A little about how the Teflon sheet works; the Teflon sheet acts as an insulator and prevents excessive heat transfer through the Teflon to the garment. It is a multi-functional necessity when using sublimation or heat transfers, and its primary use is for protection when transferring an opaque heat transfer image onto a dark garment. When placed between the picture and the platen, the sheet prevents the ink on the transfer from ending up on the heat press. The Teflon covers that Kolor Matrix offers come in at least two sizes- the 15X15 and 16X20. They are also designed to hold the heat transfer perfectly, protecting the spreading of stains and inks and preventing scratches.
Kolor Matrix also offers other printing supplies and equipment from well-known brands to improve customers' services and enhance satisfaction. Customers can find heat transfer vinyl , screen printing frames, digital printing equipment pieces, films for creating positives, manual press, heat transfer press, various inks, and more. It also provides several printing services, from custom print & cut vinyl, film output service, photo screen service, and others.
"Kolor Matrix understands your screen printing needs. As a result, we bring you various printing supplies, equipment, and services. We are your one-stop shop for printing requirements. As a company, we aim to improve more and more and improve customers' satisfaction by delivering excellent printing products that meet every customer's need," the company's rep stated.
About Kolor Matrix: Kolor Matrix is an Atlanta, Georgia-based screen printing supplier offering various printing supplies and equipment from well-known brands. Customers looking for heat transfer vinyl suppliers can also check out Kolor Matrix.
