Wireless Microphone Market size was valued at $301.4 million - IndustryARC
Wireless Microphone Market size was valued at $301.4 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during forecast period 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless Microphone Market size was valued at $301.4 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing adoption of wireless microphones in education, corporate, sports and entertainment events sector. The shift to cordless microphones with radio transmitter from the conventional wired type due to connectivity advantages and competitive price wireless devices over the wired ones is also set to drive the wireless microphone market for the period.The Wireless Microphone market is also driven by factors such as increasing demand from educational institutions due to higher productivity of students and demands from online performing artists. Rising adoption of commercial microphones due to rapid technological advancements as well growth of consumer electronics industry.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Wireless Microphone market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the Wireless Microphone market owing to increasing spectators for live events and increasing subscription purchases for video on demand services respectively is analyzed to drive the wireless microphone market demand.
2. Clip-on wireless microphone market to experience significant growth owing to the rising demand from entertainment, sporting event and education sector.
3. High adoption of Wi-Fi bands owing to its lower loses and less interference with uncompromised performance in corporate and entertainment sector is driving the market growth.
4. Growing adoption of wireless lavalier microphones for public speaking applications in order to allow hands free operation set to drive the wireless microphone market growth.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Handheld holds the major share in Wireless Microphone market. Clip-on wireless microphone market is analyzed to witness the highest growth during 2021-2026 at 9.9% owing to the growing adoption of these products in education, hospitality and sporting events.
2. North America dominated the wireless microphone market with a share of 36.7%, followed by Europe and APAC in 2020. The U.S. held the largest share accounting to 45% of the global Sport Event Ticketing E-services market in 2019 followed by U.K. and China.
3. Radio frequency based wireless microphones are analyzed to be the major shareholder of the market in 2020 at 74% owing to the earlier penetration of the technology and ease of use of the products.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Wireless Microphone industry are:
1. Lewitt Gmbh
2. Akg Acoustic Gmbh
3. Audio-Technica Corporation
4. Blue
