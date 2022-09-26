Submit Release
News Search

There were 434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,489 in the last 365 days.

SCRYPT Digital becomes liquidity provider for AlgoTrader

SCRYPT Digital will be providing liquidity for AlgoTrader’s modular trading platform to satisfy the increase in institutional demand.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND , September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCRYPT Digital, the Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets for institutions, has announced it is integrating as a liquidity provider for AlgoTrader, a leader in crypto and digital assets trading technology.

SCRYPT Digital will be providing liquidity for AlgoTrader’s modular trading platform to satisfy the increase in institutional demand.

AlgoTrader’s portfolio, order and execution management system (OEMS) provides a powerful trading and orchestration platform for accessing deep liquidity. AlgoTrader also offers seamless custody and core banking integration for financial institutions such as banks and brokers.

Through partnerships with leading providers and its proprietary technology, SCRYPT Digital offers a complete best-in-class suite of services to institutions, including execution, custody, staking, market making and investment services.

AlgoTrader clients will benefit from SCRYPT Digital’s deep liquidity, tight spreads, and 24x faster settlement – all with zero fees and across 2,000 trading pairs on all major digital assets in EURO, USD, GBP, CHF and more.

SCRYPT Digital streams 24/7/365 with a 99.99% uptime, achieving optimal trading conditions and superior execution using its Smart Order Routing (SOR) algorithm.

Norman Wooding, Founder and CEO at SCRYPT Digital said: “SCRYPT Digital was built to serve institutions, so we are thrilled to be partnering with AlgoTrader to help increase their level of liquidity for its institutional client base.”

Andy Flury, Founder and CEO at AlgoTrader said: “We are proud to be partnering with SCRYPT Digital to enhance the trading environment for our institutional clients that require deep liquidity and institutional-grade execution. We only work with companies that share our high values, and SCRYPT‘s high-quality standards and reputation are aligned with ours – making them a trusted partner in the digital asset space.”


-ENDS-



About SCRYPT Digital: https://www.scrypt.swiss

SCRYPT Digital is a Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets.

Through partnerships with leading providers, SCRYPT Digital offers a complete best-in-class suite of services to institutions, including execution, custody, staking, market making and investment services.

SCRYPT Digital Trading offers superior execution and the best trading experience on the market - allowing institutions access to deep liquidity, zero fees, post-trade settlement, 24/7/365 access, and Advanced Order Types - even in times of high volatility.

With SCRYPT Digital, access to digital assets no longer requires lengthy onboarding processes with multiple parties. SCRYPT Digital removes operational setup costs, retains tight spreads, removes fees, and enhances security.

Contact SCRYPT Digital here: info@scrypt.swiss

About AlgoTrader

AlgoTrader is the global leader in institutional trading technology for digital assets that covers the entire trade lifecycle from pre-trade risk checks to order generation, automated settlement and custody reconciliation – offering best-in-class infrastructure for financial institutions. By supporting direct market access, seamless custody and core banking integration as well as full trade lifecycle automation, the AlgoTrader platform streamlines digital assets trading. Developed by a team of trading system veterans and crypto asset experts, AlgoTrader offers integrated infrastructure solutions that meet the highest institutional needs. To learn more, visit www.algotrader.com.


Media enquiries

James Horrax, Partner, Yellow Jersey PR
Chris Flame, Account Director, Yellow Jersey PR
scrypt@yellowjerseypr.com

Chris Flame
Yellow Jersey PR
2030049512 ext.
email us here

You just read:

SCRYPT Digital becomes liquidity provider for AlgoTrader

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.