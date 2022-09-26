SCRYPT Digital becomes liquidity provider for AlgoTrader
SCRYPT Digital will be providing liquidity for AlgoTrader’s modular trading platform to satisfy the increase in institutional demand.ZUG, SWITZERLAND , September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCRYPT Digital, the Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets for institutions, has announced it is integrating as a liquidity provider for AlgoTrader, a leader in crypto and digital assets trading technology.
AlgoTrader’s portfolio, order and execution management system (OEMS) provides a powerful trading and orchestration platform for accessing deep liquidity. AlgoTrader also offers seamless custody and core banking integration for financial institutions such as banks and brokers.
Through partnerships with leading providers and its proprietary technology, SCRYPT Digital offers a complete best-in-class suite of services to institutions, including execution, custody, staking, market making and investment services.
AlgoTrader clients will benefit from SCRYPT Digital’s deep liquidity, tight spreads, and 24x faster settlement – all with zero fees and across 2,000 trading pairs on all major digital assets in EURO, USD, GBP, CHF and more.
SCRYPT Digital streams 24/7/365 with a 99.99% uptime, achieving optimal trading conditions and superior execution using its Smart Order Routing (SOR) algorithm.
Norman Wooding, Founder and CEO at SCRYPT Digital said: “SCRYPT Digital was built to serve institutions, so we are thrilled to be partnering with AlgoTrader to help increase their level of liquidity for its institutional client base.”
Andy Flury, Founder and CEO at AlgoTrader said: “We are proud to be partnering with SCRYPT Digital to enhance the trading environment for our institutional clients that require deep liquidity and institutional-grade execution. We only work with companies that share our high values, and SCRYPT‘s high-quality standards and reputation are aligned with ours – making them a trusted partner in the digital asset space.”
About SCRYPT Digital: https://www.scrypt.swiss
SCRYPT Digital is a Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets.
Contact SCRYPT Digital here: info@scrypt.swiss
About AlgoTrader
AlgoTrader is the global leader in institutional trading technology for digital assets that covers the entire trade lifecycle from pre-trade risk checks to order generation, automated settlement and custody reconciliation – offering best-in-class infrastructure for financial institutions. By supporting direct market access, seamless custody and core banking integration as well as full trade lifecycle automation, the AlgoTrader platform streamlines digital assets trading. Developed by a team of trading system veterans and crypto asset experts, AlgoTrader offers integrated infrastructure solutions that meet the highest institutional needs. To learn more, visit www.algotrader.com.
