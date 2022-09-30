Magnesium Shown to Calm Hyperactivity in Children

Research has shown hyperactivity in children can be improved by magnesium. This graph shows the different types of disorders children can have.

There have been some studies which found a link between magnesium levels in children and a range of neurological disorders such as ADHD and hyperactivity.

Magnesium levels were considered as significant predictors of neurodevelopmental disorder complexity.” — A 2020 study carried out by ResearchGate

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- There have been a number of studies which have found a link between magnesium levels in children and a range of neurological disorders such as ADHD and hyperactivity.For example, a 1997 study by the National Library of Medicine in the US , found that “magnesium deficiency in children with ADHD occurs more frequently than in healthy children.”As well, a recent meta-analysis from the same National Library in 2019 found : “The evidence from this meta-analysis supports the theory that an inverse relationship between serum magnesium deficiency and ADHD exists.” A 2020 study carried out by ResearchGate concluded: “Magnesium levels were considered as significant predictors of neurodevelopmental disorder complexity.”Following this research, it’s been widely accepted that hyperactivity or other symptoms of disorders such as ADHD in children can be signs of a magnesium deficiency.WHAT EXACTLY IS ADHD OR ATTENTION DEFICIT DISORDER?ADHD is talked about more these days. Children with ADHD show poor concentration and a lack of control in general. Common symptoms include; difficulty concentrating; forgetting instructions; moving from one task to another without completing anything; talking over the top of others; losing control of emotions easily; and being accident prone.Before parents reach for drugs like Ritalin, which can have unwanted long term side effects, it is recommended to check if symptoms may not just be a sign of magnesium deficiency.It is now well known that magnesium is essential for children’s proper growth and development of bones, brain development, energy supply, immune system support and general wellness. However, because our soils have largely been depleted of minerals such as magnesium due to industrial farming, and packaged foods are stripped of magnesium as well, it’s often not possible to get sufficient magnesium from our diet alone.Our common farming methods also contain chemical residues like glyphosate and fluoride, and even heavy metals, which can all bind and block magnesium. This means that even if we eat a diet rich with magnesium, or take magnesium supplements, we may not necessarily be able to absorb that magnesium optimally. These chemicals can also cause digestion and gut disorders like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), making it harder to extact the nutrition we need from foods. Excessive fluoride exposures can therefore cause magnesium deficiency, and magnesium deficiency can mimic ADHD symptoms.The link between ADHD symptoms and the chronic consumption of fluoridated drinking water was confirmed in a 2015 study. The National Library of Medicine in the US found: “State prevalence of artificial water fluoridation in 1992 significantly positively predicted state prevalence of ADHD in 2003, 2007 and 2011, even after controlling for socioeconomic status.”MAGNESIUM IS REQUIRED TO METABOLISE SUGARIf children appear to be sensitive to sugar, becoming hyperactive after eating only a small amount, it may be a telling sign of magnesium deficiency. As magnesium becomes more deficient in the body, sugar sensitivity increases. In contrast, as magnesium stores go higher, it dampens down the sugar sensitivity, adrenalin response and hyperactivity. Adults can also suffer from similar symptoms of sugar sensitivity from magnesium deficiency.As it takes 28 magnesium molecules to metabolise one molecule of sucrose, sugar consumption can therefore be another cause of magnesium deficiency or ADHD symptoms. This leaves the body in a vulnerable state, because the nervous system uses magnesium for energy production, enzyme activity and nerve conduction. Magnesium controls the electrical management of muscles and also how calcium is used in the body. Calcium has a tightening and squeezing role in muscle contraction, and magnesium has a relaxation role for recovery. Without enough magnesium, too much adrenalin surges into the system, making it difficult for a child to control reactions until all the energy is exhausted and spent.MAGNESIUM - THE CALMING MINERALMagnesium deficiency makes us more sensitive to stress, and more prone to anxiety as in the 'flight or flight' sympathetic mode. We don't know why, but we feel we have to stay alert and on the go, poised and ready for action on a hair trigger. The less magnesium, the more difficult it is to relax or get to sleep at night. In addition to involuntary muscle movements and sleep disorders, lack of magnesium can also severely affect heart rhythm, blood circulation and brain function.Magnesium deficiency means muscles can become twitchy, cramped or have restless involuntary movements. Our body's neurological function relies on magnesium to help the GABA receptors calm the body after stress, and to suppress adrenalin. It does this by affecting the NMDA (N-methyl-D-aspartate) receptors, which helps the body move back into the 'rest and digest' parasympathetic mode. As found by this 2018 study: “One of the main neurological functions of magnesium is due to magnesium’s interaction with the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor. Magnesium serves as a blockade to the calcium channel in the NMDA receptor.”HERE ARE SOME EASY WAYS TO SUPPLEMENT WITH MAGNESIUM - NATURALLY1. Correct the diet by avoiding processed foods and sugars, eating more vegetables and magnesium-rich foods, fermented foods, and drinking more mineral water. Note that you can also recharge your filtered drinking water with electrolytes using magnesium chloride, which mimics natural spring water, makes the water more hydrating - and tastes great too.2. Bathing or soaking your feet in water with magnesium chloride flakes, allows the body to soak up the needed magnesium transdermally (via the skin) in a controlled way. This avoids any issues with oral magnesium supplements such as bowel irritation and diarrhea. It also helps to promote better sleep and is hydrating and soothing for sensitive skin.3. Magnesium Cream massage not only helps with natural skin care, but it’s effective for relaxing muscles, improving blood circulation and calming down the nervous system. Children respond very well to a magnesium back rub, or massage on feet and legs. In cases of anxiety, focus on the upper body area including chest, neck and shoulders. Elektra Magnesium Creams are made with all natural and organic plant ingredients, infused with 15% magnesium chloride salts, so they are gentle on the skin.

