Mixed Tocopherols Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global mixed tocopherols market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

Mixed tocopherols are organic compounds used to prevent and treat the deficiency of vitamin E in the body. They comprise alpha, beta, gamma, and delta-tocopherol that are sourced from corn oi, rapeseed, sunflower, nuts and soybean, and distilled whole grains. They are antioxidants with anti-inflammatory, immune-enhancing and anti-platelet aggregation properties. Presently, they are extensively used in the production of cosmetics, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and dietary supplements.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments like obesity, dementia, hypertension, diabetes, osteoporosis, and Parkinson’s disease represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. Mixed tocopherols improve vision, immunity, metabolism, and blood vessel functioning, and prevent plaque buildup in the arteries. Moreover, the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, they are also employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to improve the nutritive value of the product.

Breakup by Product:

Alpha Rich

Gamma Rich

Gamma-Delta Rich

Others

Breakup by Application:

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed Nutrition

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage Fortification

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Merck KGaA

Nutralliance

The Scoular Company

Vance Group Ltd.

Vitae Naturals.

