Construction projects presented

UZBEKISTAN, September 25 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of projects for the construction of several facilities.

Proposals for the construction of the Olympic Village in Tashkent, which will host the Asian Youth Games in 2025, were considered. By international requirements, an Olympic stadium, indoor sports complexes, a water sports palace, training grounds, and a rowing canal will be built in the town.

In the last presentation on this issue, the President noted that these sports complexes should serve our people for a long time, so it is necessary to ensure their high-quality construction.

In this regard, foreign companies with extensive experience in this field will be involved in the design and construction. The Head of the state talked to them and listened to their proposals. He noted the importance of ensuring the versatility of sports facilities. Recommendations were given on the energy efficiency of future facilities by installing solar panels on the roofs of stadiums and buildings, planting a large number of trees in green areas.

During the presentation, the project of the University “New Uzbekistan” was also considered. It is planned to be located in Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent, the buildings of education institutions, administration, hostels for teachers and students, a canteen, a library, a laboratory, a sports complex have been designed.

Now this place is the Presidential School. In the future, the Presidential Education Institutions Agency will also be located here. Together with the university, they will form a single complex in education.

“Specialized schools are our foundation”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. – Our children will grow up educated and comprehensively developed there. The university will become a continuation of this system and will prepare demanded, modern specialists for our country. Therefore, there must be all the conditions, the advanced method.

The Head of the state noted the need for involving more local builders in the work.

The next presented project is also designed to promote youth development. It provides for the construction of centers in mahallas, including stadiums, playgrounds, libraries, computer rooms, canteens, baths and other facilities.

By an order of the President, taking into account the opinion of the population, the places where such centers will be built have been determined. To date, the construction of sports grounds has begun in 171 mahallas, 64 of them have been put into operation.

A logical continuation of this work was the resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan of April 11 this year “On measures to raise the involvement of young people in mass sports in mahallas to a new stage”. According to the document, the Olympiad “Five Initiatives” was held, in which 279 mahallas became winners. As a reward and incentive for young people who are interested in sports, universal sports complexes, streetball and workout grounds will be built in these mahallas.

In addition, streetball and workout grounds will be created in another 208 mahallas that do not have sports infrastructure.

After the fruitful state visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Republic of Korea in December last year, work was intensified to create a medical cluster in Tashkent. Thus, with the support of the Korea Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), it is planned to build an adult medical center, an oncology clinic and a university.

Together with the existing Children’s Medical Center, these three complexes form a single cluster. An advanced education and treatment system based on Korean experience will be established. There will be 900 beds in medical institutions. Construction work will start in 2023.

The Head of the state gave appropriate instructions to responsible persons for the implementation of the project.

