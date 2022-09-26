The 29th Scientific Meeting of the International Society of Hypertension in Kyoto Invitation to ISH2022 Press Conference
To introduce our activities and highlights of the meeting a press conference will be held Monday, 11:00am – 11:30am (JST), October 3, 2022KYOTO, JAPAN, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 29th Scientific Meeting of the International Society of Hypertension (ISH2022 in Kyoto) will be held from October 12-16, 2022 in Kyoto, Japan.
The meeting is themed on “The Wisdom for Conquering Hypertension,” seeking for the solutions for better healthcare and health management of our lives, directed towards sustainable well-being.
Among that, the meeting featured three pillars: AI, Move and Food, with the ideas that not only medical treatment and control, but also the development of appropriate life-environments to enrich our physical activity and nutrition and the application of the latest technologies for self-management are important for hypertension control.
At the Opening Ceremony on October 12, we are honored to have the attendance of Their Imperial Highnesses Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino and have his message, followed by our Opening Keynote Lecture by Dr. Dzau, President of the United States National Academy of Medicine. Our plenary lecturer list includes a Nobel laureate, Professor Shinya Yamanaka.
Through the courses of the meeting, we hold a various session, including a joint session with the World Health Organization to introduce the international collaboration for the conquering Hypertension-related diseases and strategies for the QOL of human-being, and the ISH Position Paper session to introduce the activities and perspectives of the International Society of Hypertension.
At the end of the meeting, we will adopt the “ISH2022 KYOTO Hypertension Zero Declaration (Kyoto Declaration)” to show our commitment to the fight against the Hypertension, and endeavors to our devotion to our mission to deliver better lives for human beings as a whole.
To introduce our activities and highlights of the meeting, we hold the press conference as below:
Date & Time: Monday, 11:00am – 11:30am, October 3, 2022
Place: Zoom Conference (To be informed)
Agenda: 1. Overview of ISH2022 KYOTO
2. Highlights of the program
3. Q&A Session
Speaker: Hiroshi Itoh, MD, PhD
Chair, ISH2022 Kyoto
Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism, and Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Keio University School of Medicine
Moderator: Shigeru Shibata, MD, PhD
Vice Chair, Scientific Program Committee, ISH2022 KYOTO
Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine,
Teikyo University School of Medicine
<Note>
Pre-registration is required to attend this press conference. Please visit the link above and register by September 30, 2022.
Application Form (Google form): https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHtFolaMwOMVdEETSvWSv7aerorHer69-qrKYKjSIUbSyw0A/viewform
