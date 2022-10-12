Addressing global disparities in blood pressure control: Perspectives of the International Society of Hypertension
International Society of Hypertension
New ISH review provides historical perspectives, summarizes epidemiology, and discusses region-specific challenges and opportunities
This seminal review written by members of the ISH aligns with the Society’s vision to eliminate raised blood pressure and its complications globally”COLCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raised blood pressure (hypertension) is the leading cause of death globally and affects almost 1.5 billion people. The impact of hypertension is felt throughout the world, however the prevalence of the disease, rates of awareness and blood pressure control can vary dramatically between regions. Today the International Society of Hypertension has released a global review titled “Addressing global disparities in blood pressure control: Perspectives of the International Society of Hypertension” in the scientific journal, Cardiovascular Research. The review provides historical perspectives, summarizes epidemiology, and discusses region-specific challenges and opportunities. Actions to ensure evidence-based hypertension care for cardiovascular risk reduction are identified with a focus on regional considerations.
— ISH President Maciej Tomaszewski
The Writing Group consisted of hypertension experts from 29 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, The Americas, Europe, The Middle East and Northern Africa, South and Central Asia, and the Asia Pacific. As Lead author and ISH Immediate Past-President Alta Schutte notes
“It is of utmost importance to highlight the key challenges affecting blood pressure control, not only in high-income but particularly in lower income regions. The ISH is uniquely positioned to reflect on these aspects, and we relied on real-world experience from our global and diverse membership, ensuring that we make their voices heard.”
A key element of the manuscript is a call to action to eliminate global inequities in hypertension care. Key recommendations include the creation of a Global Hypertension Care Task Force, national health policies and interventions to increase physical activity and improve dietary habits, and strengthening health systems with increased accessibility to medication and care.
“This seminal review written by members of the ISH aligns with the Society’s vision to eliminate raised blood pressure and its complications globally”, says ISH President Maciej Tomaszewski. “Building up on insights from our previous contributions, as well as our network of international collaborations and outreach, we propose several key changes in prevention, detection and management of hypertension that should bring us closer to this vision.”
The manuscript was commissioned by Cardiovascular Research, a leading medical journal in cardiology and cardiovascular biology. Professor Tomasz Guzik, editor-in-chief for Cardiovascular Research stressed the importance of a global perspective to the cardiovascular community.
“Most reviews and calls to action on hypertension are only relevant to specific regions. It was important for Cardiovascular Research readership and the broader research community to discuss hypertension with a more global view. With their international reach and diverse membership, the International Society of Hypertension was well suited to tackle this complex issue. ISH offers solutions that consider regional differences in lifestyle, epidemiology, and access to care. This is uniquely valuable”
The manuscript is available with free and open access to readers through Cardiovascular Research (https://doi.org/10.1093/cvr/cvac130)
A short animated video supporting the manuscript can be viewed on the ISH Youtube Channel
