Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.25.22

Published: Sep 25, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 32 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Telehealth.

AB 353 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Oil revenue: Oil Trust Fund.

AB 661 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Recycling: materials.

AB 852 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Health care practitioners: electronic prescriptions.

AB 1491 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Adult education: consortia: carryover of allocated funds.

AB 1759 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Board of Behavioral Sciences: licensees and registrants: marriage and family therapy, educational psychology, clinical social work, and professional clinical counseling.

AB 1760 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Bulk merchandise pallets.

AB 1789 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Outdoor recreation: California Recreational Trails System Plan.

AB 1860 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Substance abuse treatment: registration and certification.

AB 1971 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – County Employees Retirement Law of 1937.

AB 1982 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Telehealth: dental care.

AB 2046 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – University of California, Merced, and University of California, Riverside.

AB 2196 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Barbering and cosmetology.

AB 2326 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – Lead poisoning prevention: laboratory reporting.

AB 2359 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Compton Community College District: personnel commission.

AB 2422 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – California State University: investments.

AB 2443 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Judges’ Retirement System II: benefits.

AB 2480 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Rehabilitation services: persons with vision loss.

AB 2581 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Health care coverage: mental health and substance use disorders: provider credentials.

AB 2604 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Long-term care insurance.

AB 2798 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) – Freight: development projects.

AB 2931 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Pipeline safety: records.

SB 468 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – State of emergency: local emergency: electromagnetic pulse attack.

SB 707 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Continuing care contracts.

SB 929 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Community mental health services: data collection.

SB 1040 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Insurance: restitution.

SB 1089 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Public employee retirement systems: prohibited investments: Turkey.

SB 1181 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Waste and used tires.

SB 1271 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Contracts for the acquisition of goods or services: extension or renewal: legislative oversight.

SB 1433 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009.

SB 1473 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Health care coverage.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 1348 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Youth athletics: chronic traumatic encephalopathy. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1856 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Community colleges: part-time employees. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1880 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Prior authorization and step therapy. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1973 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Kindergarten: minimum schoolday. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2069 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – California Home Health Aide Training Scholarship Act. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2079 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Skilled nursing facilities: direct care spending requirement. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2199 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Birthing Justice for California Families Pilot Project. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2222 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – Student financial aid: Golden State Social Opportunities Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2426 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2514 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – State Highway System Management Plan: underserved rural communities. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2516 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Health care coverage: human papillomavirus. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2566 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Urban forestry: school greening projects. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2666 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Behavioral health internship grant program. A veto message can be found here.

SB 70 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Elementary education: kindergarten. A veto message can be found here.

SB 894 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Off-highway vehicles. A veto message can be found here.

SB 999 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Health coverage: mental health and substance use disorders. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1234 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Family Planning, Access, Care, and Treatment Program. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

