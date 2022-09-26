Stacey Abrams to Speak at Georgia Latino International Film Festival September 29th
Ga. Gubernatorial candidate for Governor, Stacey Abrams to speak at the Georgia Latino International Film Festival and the future of Georgia’s Film industry,
Stacey Abrams is a staunch advocate for the Georgia Film industry. "LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gubernatorial candidate for Governor, Stacey Abrams will speak at the Georgia Latino International Film Festival about the future of Georgia's and our growing Film industry, the first Black woman in U.S. history to earn a major party nomination for governor, will share her own journey to success. Abrams is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and award-winning author, including eight romantic suspense novels. Her TED Talk, "3 Questions to Ask Yourself about Everything You Do," has attracted more than 5 million views. She is a producer and actress, known for Stranger Things, While Justice Sleeps, Never Tell and Star Trek: Discovery (2017). She was named to the Forbes list of World's Most Powerful Women in 2020.
— Yvette Moise, President GALFA
Stacey Abrams is a staunch advocate for the Georgia Film industry. “It was Stacey who got everyone together and got the film industry to stay right here in Georgia,” said Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival. She is committed to our industry developing the next generation of filmmakers and all of Georgia.
The Georgia Latino International Film Festival, which is being held during Hispanic Heritage Month (September 29th – October 2nd), will focus on the development Latino-American filmmaker to move forward and to continue to work and Create! Don’t wait.
Georgia Latino International Film Festival Opening Night
Lawrenceville Arts Center
34 E Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
September 29th @ 6:30pm
www.GeorgiaLatinofilmfestival.org
Tickets are available at www.galiff.org
Opening Night Invited speakers include iconic filmmaker Actor, Producer, Author, Pepe Serna, Legendary Georgia Broadcast Journalist Monica K. Pearson, Actor, Antonio Jaramillo, and Chair, of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance Julie Ann Crommett, Producer, Founder and CEO of Collective Moxie.
"We thank all the companies that are making an investment in our Film Festival, during this time of unprecedented economy," said Dr. Jose Marquez, PhD. CEO and Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance. "Their support shows that they recognize the importance of doing what is needed to continue to develop the next generation of storyteller." The mission of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance is to build awareness of independent films and film as an art form; provide educational opportunities for students and Georgia Latino filmmakers and create opportunities for the Georgia communities to experience high-quality Latino films. It is through our supporters and partners we can do the work we do.
The Georgia Latino International Film Festival is generously underwritten by presenting sponsor Chick Fil-A; Champions for Latina filmmakers RudHil Companies, Industry thought leaders Motion Picture Association Comcast, Warner Bros/Discovery and Gwinnett Tourism & Film, Gwinnett County, Fulton County Film Commission; Silver Spot Cinema, Georgia Power, and official networking and Food sponsor Chef Joel, Celebrity Chef and Philanthropist among others. For a full list of sponsors, visit www.GALIFF.org
The Georgia Latino international Film Festival is a nonprofit and is important to know that the festival is for everyone, it is an opportunity to see Latino and International film which have no other platform to screen. The Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Film Festival the premiere film festival in the South East and only Afro Latino directed Film Festival in the country. Georgia Latino Film Festival celebrated in the state of Georgia, that features American Latino and internationally directed, produced and acted films among other national and international entries. Through this Film festival we will showcase latino talent in Georgia and educate and empower the next generation of Latino storytellers.
The September event will offer expert-led workshops on Casting, Marketing, Afro-Latinos and the media, State of Film Making in Fulton County and Atlanta, and developing good habits in filmmaking.
About the Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Film Festival
The mission of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance is to build awareness of independent filmmakers and film as an art form; provide educational opportunities for students and Georgia Latino filmmakers and create opportunities for the Georgia communities to experience high-quality Latino films. Through this Film festival we showcase Latino filmmaking talent in Georgia and educate and empower the next generation of latino storytellers.
