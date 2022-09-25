Submit Release
Williston Barracks/Neg Op, LSA, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A1007527

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: December 30, 2021 at 0046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 117, Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, LSA, DLS


ACCUSED: Anthony Seagroves                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 30, 2021 at approximately 0046 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the intersection of VT Route 117 and Barber Farm Road in the Town of Jericho for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located a vehicle that had gone off of VT Route 117 and struck a utility pole. The operator of the vehicle fled from the scene prior to first responders arriving. Speed and alcohol impairment were deemed to be contributing factors in this incident.


Through continued investigation and the use of DNA evidence with the assistance of the Vermont Forensic Lab, Anthony Seagroves (30) of Essex, VT was found to be the operator of the vehicle at the time of the collision.


On September 23, 2022, Seagroves was located by the South Burlington Police Department and arrested on several unrelated arrest warrants. Seagroves was also issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on November 29, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Driving while License Suspended. Seagroves was also issued multiple Vermont Civil Violation Complaints in connection to the collision.


The Vermont State Police was also assisted in this investigation by the Williston Police Department, Underhill Jericho Fire Department, and Bushey's Towing.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/22 at 0815        

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



