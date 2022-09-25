Statement by the Prime Minister on Rosh Hashanah

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Rosh Hashanah:

"Tonight, at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

"This celebration marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year and the 10-day High Holidays period, ending in Yom Kippur. The New Year is an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and successes of the past year, and to look forward with renewed optimism and hope. To celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Jewish communities will come together with loved ones to share traditional foods like apples dipped in honey, pray at the sound of the shofar, and exchange best wishes for the year ahead.

"Rosh Hashanah is also an opportunity to recognize and learn more about the many contributions Jewish communities have made, and continue to make, to Canada. Jewish Canadians help build a better Canada every day. Our government will always stand up for Jewish communities and against hatred and antisemitism wherever and whenever it exists. Canada is a place where diversity and inclusion thrive and where everyone should always be able to practice their traditions and take pride in their identity, free from fear or intimidation.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah a healthy, peaceful, and sweet New Year.

"Shana Tova U'metuka!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office