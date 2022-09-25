Statement by Minister Hussen to mark Rosh Hashanah

As the sun sets, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - As the sun sets this evening, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

A time to reflect and welcome the year ahead with a renewed sense of optimism, this celebration brings Jewish families and friends together to pray, listen to the Shofar and share traditional foods, such as the dipping of apples in honey, signifying the hope of a sweet and fruitful year to come.

Jewish Canadians help build a stronger Canada each and every day, and Rosh Hashanah is an opportunity to acknowledge and learn more about the past and ongoing contributions of Jewish communities to our country. Our government will always stand against antisemitism and hatred.

Diversity makes us who we are as a country, and we will continue the work of building a society that is more inclusive for everyone. As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone who is celebrating a healthy and happy new year.

Shanah Tovah U'metukah!

