Submit Release
News Search

There were 136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,064 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Minister Hussen to mark Rosh Hashanah

As the sun sets, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - As the sun sets this evening, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

A time to reflect and welcome the year ahead with a renewed sense of optimism, this celebration brings Jewish families and friends together to pray, listen to the Shofar and share traditional foods, such as the dipping of apples in honey, signifying the hope of a sweet and fruitful year to come.

Jewish Canadians help build a stronger Canada each and every day, and Rosh Hashanah is an opportunity to acknowledge and learn more about the past and ongoing contributions of Jewish communities to our country.  Our government will always stand against antisemitism and hatred.  

Diversity makes us who we are as a country, and we will continue the work of building a society that is more inclusive for everyone. As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone who is celebrating a healthy and happy new year. 

Shanah Tovah U'metukah!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/25/c3871.html

You just read:

Statement by Minister Hussen to mark Rosh Hashanah

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.