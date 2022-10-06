AppSec Phoenix Welcomes Mike Takla, Cybersecurity leader in sales, to its business advisory board

https://appsecphoenix.cloud/signup Mike Takla Joins Appsec Phoenix Advisory Board sq Mike Takla Joins Appsec Phoenix Advisory Board w

Mikes’ leadership and year of field experience in cybersecurity strengthen the leadership and provide a sounding board for the sales strategy.

I saw first-hand what complexity can do to an organization; risk has been the key to master and communicating with the business. I’ve seen it first hand in my years in cybersecurity.” — Mike Takla

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSec Phoenix, the next-gen leader in Vulnerability and Posture Management for Cloud and Application security, has announced the addition of Mike Takla to its board. Mike joins the firm as an advisor adding to the board years of leadership and experience.

Mike is a well-respected leader and advisor. Mike Takla is the co-founder & CRO of Hacknotice, previously, he was Director of Inside Sales at Security Scorecard. His several years of field and practical experience have given mike the best insight on how to measure and run teams.

“We are enthusiastically welcoming Mike in the Appsec Phoenix family and advisory board,” said Francesco Cipollone, CEO and founder of AppSec Phoenix. “Mike has helped us refine the sales process and the product go-to-market from day one, and now we are happy to welcome him as an advisor.”

"I am thrilled to be part of AppSec Phoenix's advisory board and invest in the firm’s mission as it looks to scale its efforts and influence as a leader in the risk vulnerability sector," said Mike. " As a cyber security practitioner, I saw first-hand what complexity can do to an organization; risk has been the key to master and communicating with the business. I’ve seen it first hand in my years in cybersecurity.”



Mike joins an advisory board that boasts several notable names in the cybersecurity sector, including:

• Andrew Peterson led Signal Science, a leading cybersecurity product, for five years before it sold to Fastly for $775M. Peterson brings startup knowledge, international support, exposure to the US market, and key introductions to customers. His insight into the American market and its current trends and his contacts with venture capitalists provide valuable insight to the advisory team. He also advises several companies and has been instrumental in providing Security Phoenix with key recommendations on getting a head start in product startup and potential pitfalls.

• Christopher Hodson is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over a decade of experience in the tech and cybersecurity sectors. Christopher has a track record of board leadership, having served as CISO for Zscaler, and Tanium, and is currently at Contentful. Christopher is also a seasoned board executive, serving as a board advisor for Charted Institute of Information Security, CompTIA, and Cybrary.

• Chris Romeo is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over twenty-five years of experience in the application and cybersecurity sectors. Chris Romeo is the Chief Security Officer and co-founder of Security Journey and is a leading voice and thinker in application security, threat modelling, and security culture. Chris is the host of the award-winning “Application Security Podcast” and is a highly rated industry speaker and trainer, featured at the RSA Conference, the AppSec Village @ DefCon, OWASP Global AppSec, ISC2 Security Congress, and All Day DevOps.

• Xabi Errotabehere, who has more than 20 years of experience building world-class digital products. He co-founded Cloud Conformity, a Cloud Security Posture Management tool, and took the company in a high-growth mode before Trend Micro acquired it in 2019. Errotabehere brings insight into how to successfully manage a business in its early days and techniques to effectively go to market and acquire clients.

• Vandana Verma is Security Solutions Architect at Snyk. She is a Chair of the OWASP Global Board of Directors. Vandana leads Diversity Initiatives like InfosecGirls and WoSec. She is also the founder of InfosecKids. She has experience ranging from Application Security to Infrastructure and now dealing with Product Security. She has been Keynote speaker / Speaker / Trainer at various public events including Global OWASP AppSec events to BlackHat events to regional events like BSides events in India.

• Jonathan Rau is a visionary, though leader and is a well-respected in the cloud security community. Jonathan is the CISO of the first graph-native Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) company, Lightspin and author of the most comprehensive AWS Cloud Security Posture Management (CPSM) open-source tool, ElectricEye. Jonathan holds several other Board Advisor positions and was previously the Head of Cloud & Offensive Security at IHS Markit (acquired by S&P Global).

To learn more about AppSec Phoenix or to schedule a free demo, visit https://www.appsecphoenix.com/request-a-demo/.



###

AppSec Phoenix Revolutionary, Risk Based Posture and Vulnerability Managment Platform, ACT Now on Cloud, Application Security vulnerabilities with Risk Targets