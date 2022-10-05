AppSec Phoenix Welcomes Jonathan Rau Cybersecurity leader cloud to its technology advisory board

https://appsecphoenix.cloud/signup Jonathan Rau Joins Appsec Phoenix Advisory Board sq Jonathan Rau Joins Appsec Phoenix Advisory Board w

Jonathan’s leadership and year of field experience in cybersecurity strengthen the leadership and validate the product vision.

As both a deep practitioner of cloud and application security as well as cyber risk quantification, I am excited about the increased context and democratization of CRQ that AppSec Phoenix brings” — Jonathan Rau

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSec Phoenix, the next-gen leader in Vulnerability and Posture Management for Cloud and Application security, has announced the addition of Jonathan Rau to its Technology Advisory Board. Jonathan joins the firm as an advisor adding to the board years of leadership in cloud and application security.

Jonathan is a visionary, tough leader and is well-respected in the cloud security community. Jonathan is the CISO of the first graph-native Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) company, Lightspin and author of the most comprehensive AWS Cloud Security Posture Management (CPSM) open-source tool, ElectricEye. Jonathan held several other Board Advisor positions and was previously the Head of Cloud & Offensive Security at IHS Markit (acquired by S&P Global).

“We are honoured and enthusiastic to welcome Jonathan to the Appsec Phoenix advisory board,” said Francesco Cipollone, CEO and founder of AppSec Phoenix. “Jonathan has years of experience in both cloud and application security and practical cybersecurity experience. We particularly appreciate Jonathan's direct approach, allowing us to focus on what’s important that we need to have a thriving board.”

“I am incredibly honoured and thrilled to join AppSec Phoenix’s advisory board,” said Jonathan “As both a deep practitioner of cloud and application security as well as cyber risk quantification, I am excited about the increased context and democratization of CRQ that AppSec Phoenix brings to the industry. There is not another platform looking to combine disjointed security silos and bring in a whole host of integrations, intelligence and quantification to the masses.”

Jonathan joins an advisory board that boasts several notable names in the cybersecurity sector, including:

• Andrew Peterson led Signal Science, a leading cybersecurity product, for five years before it sold to Fastly for $775M. Peterson brings startup knowledge, international support, exposure to the US market, and key introductions to customers. His insight into the American market and its current trends and his contacts with venture capitalists provide valuable insight to the advisory team. He advises several companies and has been instrumental in providing Security Phoenix with key recommendations on getting a head start in product startup and potential pitfalls.

• Christopher Hodson is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over a decade of experience in the tech and cybersecurity sectors. Christopher has a board leadership track record, has served as CISO for Zscaler and Tanium, and is currently at Contentful. Christopher is also a seasoned board executive, serving as a board advisor for Charted Institute of Information Security, CompTIA, and Cybrary.

• Chris Romeo is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over twenty-five years of experience in the application and cybersecurity sectors. Chris Romeo is the Chief Security Officer and co-founder of Security Journey and is a leading voice and thinker in application security, threat modelling, and security culture. Chris is the host of the award-winning “Application Security Podcast” and is a highly rated industry speaker and trainer, featured at the RSA Conference, the AppSec Village @ DefCon, OWASP Global AppSec, ISC2 Security Congress, and All Day DevOps.

• John is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor. John Kinsella is the co-founder & CTO of Cysense, previously, he was the co-founder and CPO of Layered Insight (acquired by Qualys). His 20-year background has focused on application and network security, from initial design through business-critical production operations. He has brought several enterprise security products to market, consulted internationally on information security topics, and worked with international governance bodies to define security standards and best practices for cloud computing. Additionally, he is the co-host of the highly-rated Application Security Weekly podcast.

• Xabi Errotabehere has more than 20 years of experience building world-class digital products. He co-founded Cloud Conformity, a Cloud Security Posture Management tool, and took the company into a high-growth mode before Trend Micro acquired it in 2019. Errotabehere brings insight into how to successfully manage a business in its early days and techniques to effectively go to market and acquire clients.

• Kevin Isaac is a renowned leader, advisor, and investor with over three decades of experience in the tech and cybersecurity sectors. Kevin has achieved outstanding business growth, established strong and dynamic leadership teams, and has lived in several countries internationally, giving him unique insights and perspectives. Kevin Isaac has held senior positions in cyber security organizations for 25 years, including time as Chief Revenue Officer of Forcepoint, Senior Vice President at Symantec and most recently, Senior Vice President at Sophos.

• Mike Takla is a well-respected leader and advisor. Mike Takla is the co-founder & CRO of Hacknotice, previously, he was Director of Inside Sales at Security Scorecard. His several years of field and practical experience have given mike the best insight on how to measure and run teams.

• Vandana is Security Solutions Architect at Snyk. She is the Chair of the OWASP Global Board of Directors. Vandana leads Diversity Initiatives like InfosecGirls and WoSec. She is also the founder of InfosecKids. She has experience ranging from Application Security to Infrastructure and now dealing with Product Security. She has been Keynote speaker / Speaker / Trainer at various public events, including Global OWASP AppSec events, BlackHat events to regional events like BSides events in India.

