Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking Rosh Hashanah:

“This evening at sunset, Jewish communities throughout British Columbia and around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the beginning of the 10 Days of Awe.

“The Jewish New Year heralds the start of the year 5783 of the Hebrew calendar, a moment to reflect on the year past and look forward to the year ahead.

“The Jewish High Holidays are a time to gather with loved ones, while coming together to pray and to share meals.

“This day of celebration is also a chance to celebrate the shared values that unite all of us in our diverse province. We are committed to dismantling systemic racism. We stand with the province’s Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism, as we always have and always will.

“To all those in British Columbia, and around the world, who celebrate Rosh Hashanah, I wish you a happy, healthy and sweet new year!

“L’shanah tovah u’metukah!”