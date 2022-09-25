Kualitee Recognized as a Leader by G2, the World's Largest Tech Marketplace

Kualitee has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Fall 2022 Reports, for Test Management and Software Testing.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On 22nd September 2022, G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, released its highly-anticipated reports for the Fall quarter of this year.

Kualitee, a complete test and defect management platform, is honoured to be recognized as a Leader in these reports, for its exceptional rankings in the Test Management and Software Testing categories—thanks to our very own customers!

This includes a #2 placement in the Leader's quadrant for Test Management, Mid-Market—along with other notable rankings in several grids.

As stated by G2, "Products in the Leader quadrant in the Grid® Report are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores."

Kualitee has been awarded with a total of 13 badges in these reports, across 3 main categories: Test Management, Software Testing, and Bug Tracking. These badges include the following recognitions: Leader, High Performer, Best Estimated ROI, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and an additional reward 'Users Love Us'.

Here's a breakdown of our awards:

Leader – Test Management

Leader – Software Testing

Leader, Mid-Market – Test Management

Leader, Small Business – Test Management

Leader, Asia – Software Testing

Leader, Asia Pacific – Software Testing

Best Estimated ROI, Mid-Market – Test Management

Users Most Likely to Recommend, Mid-Market – Test Management

High Performer – Bug Tracking

High Performer, Asia – Bug Tracking

High Performer, Asia Pacific – Bug Tracking

High Performer, Mid-Market – Bug Tracking

Users Love Us

At Kualitee, we prioritize user satisfaction over all else. We want to make testing fun for you and simplify your testing process—that can otherwise be quite a long and arduous task! We take user feedback very seriously, striving to improve our product in such a way that would bring utmost satisfaction to our users.

To read Kualitee's reviews on G2 and gain insight into its rankings, visit: https://www.g2.com/products/kualitee/reviews.

About G2:

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 60 million people every year make smarter technology decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. For more information, go to G2.com.

About Kualitee:

Kualitee is a comprehensive test management tool, that covers your testing needs end-to-end and lets you manage your testing process with ease. Equipped with a plethora of useful features, Kualitee offers process control, team collaboration, and value for money—while combining the strengths of defect management and test management tools. It is easy-to-use and facilitates your testing process--including your data management, suites, and scripts (both automated and manual). Kualitee integrates with top ranking tools, to provide an exclusive two-way integration and allowing you to synchronize all issues in both tools via the auto-sync feature. For more information, go to https://www.kualitee.com/.

Media Contact

Ray Parker, Kualitee, 1 415-644-5060, muhammad.imran@kualitatem.com

SOURCE Kualitee