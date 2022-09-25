Submit Release
INDUS INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH FOUNDATION LAUNCHES IN THE U.S. TO SUPPORT THE U.S. AND INDIA STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP 

Indus International Research Foundation (IIRF), an International Think Tank, is a global network of scholars and professionals providing insightful and fresh perspectives on global trends.

IIRF expansion into the U.S., IIRF America, supports the principles of the oldest and largest democracies of the world, India and The United States of America.

IRF America’s launch brings together the peoples of the oldest and largest democracies, the U.S. and India, for world security and economic stability

IRF envisages a global existence without violence where peace, and responsible economic development thrive making our world a better place for all to live in.”
— Colonel (Dr.) Vijaykant Chenji, Founding President IIR
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IIRF America holds its first virtual and in-person Symposium on “Indo - U.S. Security and Economy

U.S. Congressman Marc Veasey inaugurates Indus International Research Foundation (IIRF) America and its launch into the U.S., at its Inaugural Symposium, “Indo - U.S. Security and Economy”. IIRF American marks IIRF’s first international expansion in response to the emerging “Strategic Partnership” between the U.S. and India. 

“IIRF aims to enhance people-to-people contacts to build bridges across the oceans to influence lawmakers, administrators, and intellectuals to forge a strong worldwide society. IIRF envisages a global existence without violence where peace and responsible economic development thrive making our world a better place for all to live in,” asserts Colonel (Dr.) Vijaykant Chenji, Founding President IIRF.

IIRF America brings together U.S. and India experts to provide briefings and discussions on Indo - U.S. Security and the Economy. https://indusresearch.in/indo-us-forum/ 

 Panelists include: 
·       Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, Former Ambassador to Hashemite, Kingdom of Jordan, Libya, and Malta
·       Rajender Dichpally, U.S. India Security Council Director of Communications
·       Priya Samant, CEO & Co-Founder Abris.io
·       Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha, Founding Partner, DeepStrat  

“The U.S. and India possess mutual and complementary strengths. IIRF America looks forward to impacting specific sectors including economics and climate, educational institutions, security, and human capital”, states Guru Sowle, Founding Board Member & President, IIRF America.

IIRF America, an International Think Tank, is a global network of scholars and professionals providing insightful and fresh perspectives on global trends.

