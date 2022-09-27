Submit Release
Jelajah Ilmu is now a member of AWS EdStart

Jelajah-Ilmu-Logo

Explore Jelajah Ilmu

SINGAPORE, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jelajah Ilmu is now an AWS EdStart Member, and with membership into this selective community sponsored and supported by Amazon Web Services, we now have exclusive access to AWS promotional credits, technical training and mentorship. All of these will allow us to continue producing cutting-edge technological products for the education sector in Indonesia.

We are proud that AWS considers the work that we do in Indonesia to be significant, and that we have demonstrated that our solution is indeed innovative for students, teachers, and administrators which addresses a current or future challenge, and our mission to solve problems within the field of education in Indonesia is clear to the AWS EdStart Selection Committee. With the support of AWS, we will continue to build transformative educational technologies on the AWS Cloud that are secure, scalable, and cost effective.

For more information about the AWS EdStart programme, please see: https://aws.amazon.com/education/edstart/.

For more information about Jelajah Ilmu, visit www.jelajahilmu.com

About Advanced Pedagogy (AP) and Jelajah Ilmu

Advanced Pedagogy (AP) is an education technology company headquartered in Singapore and is best known for their mySecondTeacher platform. Founded by Cambridge University alumnus Dr. Benson Soong and advised by Cambridge don Prof. Neil Mercer, AP works to improve school-based education using the technologies of education. Our solutions transform traditional education landscapes and lead to improved learning outcomes for students while helping teachers transform their core responsibilities — from that of the content provider and knowledge facilitators into learning activators. Jelajah Ilmu is AP's edtech platform specially catered for the Indonesian market.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Shahil Pradhan
Advanced Pedagogy Pte Ltd
shahil@adpeda.com
