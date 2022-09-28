How Art becomes the connecting dot via representing past, present and Future in human Evolution?

Rosalind Arts Logo Celebration Abstract Oil Painting Rosalind Panda with her Artworks Bright Horizon Abstract Oil Painting by Rosalind Panda

Art plays an indispensable role in Human life by mirroring through history, enriching the present and visualizing the future!

Art Feeds the Soul” — Rosalind Panda

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paintings are a significant way to understand our past. Today paintings are taking the main role to tell us history. For example, by looking at past paintings we get clues about the lifestyle in the past. By closely looking at the symbolism, materials, and colors of a painting we get an idea about the era and the culture in which it was produced. Different symbols in a portrait from the past represent the importance of those times and how these people wanted us to remember them.Painting and HistoryHere we will briefly check out the different eras of painting and their history:RomanesqueAccording to art historians, the Romanesque era which started during 1000 AD. was the starting point of art history. The Romanesque paintings had bold contours with simple and clean areas of color. These paintings mainly represented Christian paintings and had mythological creatures like angels, and dragons. These paintings are telling us the history of Christianity and the bible.GothicThe gothic era was from 1100 to 1500 AD. Here the paintings portrayed freedom as well as fear. Scenes of real human life like working in the fields and hunting were represented in the gothic era.Another important eras of painting are Renaissance which had paintings like The kiss of Judas and The last supper. Mannerism, Baroque, classicism, and romanticism are different eras of painting that tell their own unique history.Modern artModern art includes imaginative work produced during the period that spans roughly from the period of the 1860s to the 1970s. It represents the philosophies and styles of the art produced during that period. Modern art was all about experimentation and past traditions were put aside as such. Moreover, modern artists had a new perspective on arts and discovered new ways of visualizing and practicing art. Examples of modern art are sunflowers by Van Gogh, autumn rhythm by Jackson Pollock, and the persistence of memory by Salvador Dali. More recent artistic production is often called contemporary art or postmodern art.The other forms of modern arts are called symbolism, Neo-Impressionism, cubism, Fauvism, Futurism, Expressionism, Suprematism, expressionism, Constructivism, Metaphysical painting, De Stijl, Dada, Surrealism, Social Realism, Abstract Expressionism, Pop art, minimalism, Op art, and Neo-Expressionism.ContemporaryThe art of today, produced in the second half of the 20th century or in the 21st century is called contemporary art. Contemporary artists work in a culturally diverse, globally influenced, and technologically advancing world. Abstract painting is a form of contemporary art that is very famous today. The most famous example of contemporary art continues to be the portrait of the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, which was produced from 1503 to 1505. Other paintings that tell us the history of contemporary art are Balloon dog orange by Jeff Koons (2000) and Mobile Lovers by Banksy (2014)The work of contemporary artists is a dynamic combination of materials, methods, concepts, and subjects that challenge traditional boundaries and defy easy definitions. Diverse and eclectic, contemporary art is distinguished by the very lack of a uniform organizing principle, ideology, or -ism.The Bottom LineEvery painting portrays different eras influencing us and our thoughts. Besides, if you want different forms of art like landscape, modern, abstract, contemporary, or impressionistic then you can visit Rosalind arts . Here Rosalind Panda who is a world-famous artist contributes to the creative world in a beautiful way. Do check out the amazing collection of paintings to explore the stories of eras that a painting tells.Rosalind Panda is a well known global fine art artist and Technology Innovator living in New York, United States of America. She is a creative person, working mainly in oil paint, paintbrushes, and pallet knives to create specific textures. She uses her open heart, mind, and empathy towards humanity to create several styles of artwork in categories such as Realistic, Abstract, Landscape, Impressionistic, Modern, and Contemporary. Her artworks speak the language of Love towards Humanity, Inner Peace, World Peace, Enthusiasm, Positivity, and Optimism in Life. She serves her purpose on Earth by leading a meaningful life through her powerful, impactful, and captivating creativity and best intention. As a visionary, her innovative design thinking is reflected in all of her artworks that benefit mankind. She always works in giving back to the world in various ways.She brings peace, love, and happiness to the world one painting at a time. She has been creating artworks since her childhood; She has been recognized in various art events through the Rotary club, art exhibitions, and art auctions and got awarded for her creativity and incredible contribution to the world. Since her childhood, she has been creating oil paintings , and sketches, and contributing to the creative society.Rosalind has been a singer, music composer, Harmonium musical instrumental player, freestyle dancer, actor, public speaker, and Author throughout her career and received a number of awards as well through Rotary clubs in different cities and state-level speech, poem, and essay writing endeavors. She has a significant contribution in the Information technology area as a technology innovator, visionary, and change maker. She utilizes her gift of creativity and innovation to benefit mankind through her incredible creations.

Nature at its Best Oil Painting | Landscape Painting | Fine Art | Rosalind Panda | Rosalind Arts