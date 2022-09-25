PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 24, 2022 Gatchalian on addressing classroom shortage: Let LGUs do the construction Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing that local government units (LGUs) be given the task of constructing classrooms to efficiently address the shortage nationwide. "DepEd will get 50% of the funds, and the LGU gets the other 50%, but it's the LGU that builds. I think that is quite effective. In effect, you now have thousands of LGUs simultaneously building," said Gatchalian. During a recent budget hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance on the proposed 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP), the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education pointed out that the construction of classrooms is a perennial problem. Citing figures from the Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said that as of December 31, 2021, only 191 classrooms were constructed and there are around 15,000 on-going constructions of classrooms, some of which date all the way from 2014. The budget chief added that for 2021, the Department of Public and Works and Highways' (DPWH) obligation rate for the construction of school buildings was 92% but the disbursement rate was only at 45%. The DPWH is tasked with the construction of school buildings. "The concept there is to decentralize the construction because the construction part is the bottleneck," Gatchalian added. Earlier, the lawmaker also said that he plans to file a bill that will allow the construction of classrooms in school buildings that are more than four storeys high, noting that there is an existing regulation that prohibits the construction of classrooms beyond the fourth floor. Gatchalian said that this will allow the faster construction of classrooms, especially in urban areas where schools have higher student populations. Under the 2023 NEP, more than P5.9 billion is allocated for the construction, replacement, and completion of kindergarten, elementary, and secondary school buildings and technical vocational laboratories. The amount will also cover the construction of water and sanitation facilities. Panukala ni Gatchalian sa kakulangan ng classroom: Ipaubaya sa mga LGU ang pagpapatayo Iminungkahi ni Senador Gatchalian na ibigay sa mga local government units (LGU) ang responsibilidad ng pagpapatayo ng mga silid-aralan upang matugunan ang kakulangan nito sa buong bansa. "Naniniwala akong magiging epektibo kung ang kalahati ng pondo ay mapupunta sa DepEd, at sa LGU naman ang kalahati. Kung ibibigay sa LGU ang responsibilidad ng pagpapatayo ng mga silid-aralan, sabay-sabay na maipapatayo ang mga ito," ani Gatchalian. Sa isang pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Finance ukol sa panukalang 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP), binigyang diin ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education ang walang katapusang problema sa kakulangan ng mga silid-aralan. Gamit ang datos mula sa Department of Education (DepEd), iniulat ni Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman na buhat noong Disyembre 31, 2021 ay wala pang dalawang-daang (191) classrooms ang naipatayo at may tinatayang labinlimang libong mga silid-aralan ang patuloy na ipinapatayo mula pa noong 2014. Iniulat din ng Kalihim ng DBM na noong nakaraang 2021, ang obligation rate ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) para sa pagpapatayo ng mga school buildings ay nasa siyamnapu't dalawang (92) porsyento ngunit nasa apatnapu't limang (45) porsyento lamang ang disbursement rate. Sa kasalukuyan, ang DPWH ang may mandatong magpatayo ng mga gusali ng paaralan. Nauna nang sinabi ni Gatchalian na plano niyang maghain ng panukalang batas na magpapahintulot sa mga paaralan na magpatayo ng karagdagang palapag upang mas marami ring maipatayong classrooms. May regulasyon kasi ngayon na hanggang apat na palapag lang ang school buildings upang hindi mahirapan ang mga mag-aaral na pumanhik. Kapag nangyari ito, sinabi ni Gatchalian na mapapabilis ang pagpapatayo ng mga kinakailangang classrooms, lalo na urban areas kung saan may mas mataas na bilang ng mga mag-aaral. Sa ilalim ng 2023 NEP, halos anim (5.9) na bilyong piso ang nakalaan para sa pagpapatayo ng elementary at secondary school buildings, pati na rin ng technical vocational laboratories. Bahagi rin ng naturang halaga ang pagpapatayo ng mga pasilidad para sa tubig at iba pang sanitation facilities.