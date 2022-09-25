PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2022 Gatchalian bats for sufficient funding vs. human trafficking Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the allocation of more funds for the government's crackdown on all forms of human trafficking, including the online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (OSAEC). During the Senate Committee on Finance's hearing on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies, Gatchalian flagged a cut of almost 35% on the budget of anti-trafficking in persons enforcement from P90 million in the 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA) down to P59 million in the proposed 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP). "Human trafficking is a clear and present danger in our country. It's still happening right now," said Gatchalian. Gatchalian quizzed the DOJ whether the budget cut would affect the Philippines' Tier 1 ranking under the United States Department of State's Anti-Trafficking in Persons Report for 2022, which the Philippines has maintained since 2016. Countries with a Tier 1 ranking have met the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking in persons. Justice Undersecretary Nicky Ty confirmed that the budget cut would affect the country's Tier 1 ranking. Gatchalian emphasized the need to fund and implement the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022, a law which he co-authored and sponsored. The law was signed in June this year. Gatchalian was also a co-author of another relevant law: the Anti-Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act (Republic Act No. 11930), which lapsed into law last July. According to the DOJ, these two laws would make the government more capable in curtailing human trafficking, OSAEC, and other crimes. Ty also pointed out, however, that under the NEP, the budget for training, among others, was completely slashed. Since the anti-OSAEC and CSAEM law also mandates the creation of the National Coordination Center Against OSAEC and CSAEM under the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), the DOJ said it would need funding for the hiring of necessary personnel. "If we can increase the budget just a bit more, so much the better," Gatchalian said, assuring the DOJ of his support on the government's crackdown on human trafficking. Sapat na pondo para sa pagsugpo ng human trafficking isinusulong ni Gatchalian Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglalaan ng sapat na pondo para sa pagsugpo ng human trafficking sa bansa, kabilang ang online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (OSAEC). Sa pandinig ng Senate Committee on Finance sa panukalang 2023 budget ng Department of Justice (DOJ) at mga attached agencies nito, pinuna ni Gatchalian na natapyasan ang pondo para sa anti-trafficking in persons enforcement ng halos tatlumpu't limang (35) porsyento. Mula siyamnapung (90) milyong piso sa 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA), halos animnapung (59) porsyento na lamang ang pondong inilaan ng National Expenditure Program (NEP) para sa pagsugpo ng human trafficking. "Ang human trafficking ay nanatiling banta sa bansa dahil hanggang ngayon ay patuloy pa rin itong nangyayari," pahayag ni Gatchalian. Inusisa ni Gatchalian mula sa DOJ kung makakaapekto ba sa Tier 1 ranking ng Pilipinas sa United States Department of State's Anti-Trafficking in Persons Report for 2022 ang mas mababang budget. Ang mga bansang may Tier 1 ranking ay itinuturing na nakakapagpatupad ng minimum standards sa pagsugpo ng human trafficking. Kinumpirma naman ni Justice Undersecretary Nicky Ty na ang mas mababang budget ay makakaapekto nga sa Tier 1 ranking ng bansa. Binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na kailangang ipatupad ng pamahalaan ang Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022 na kanyang isinulong bilang co-author at co-sponsor. Si Gatchalian ay isa rin sa mga may akda ng Anti-Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act (Republic Act No. 11930) na naging batas noong nakaraang Hulyo. Ayon sa DOJ, makatutulong ang mga batas na ito upang paigtingin ang pagsugpo ng pamahalaan sa human trafficking, OSAEC, at iba pang mga krimen. Ngunit ipinaliwanag ni Ty na hindi napaglaanan ng pondo sa ilalim ng NEP ang training. Dahil mandato sa anti-OSAEC at anti-CSAEM law ang paglikha sa National Coordination Center Against OSAEC and CSAEM under the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), kinakailangan din ng DOJ ng pondo para sa pag-hire ng mga kinakailangang personnel. "Kung makakapaglaan tayo ng mas mataas na pondo, mas makabubuti," ani Gatchalian. Tiniyak din ng senador na suportado niya ang programa ng pamahalaan kontra human trafficking.