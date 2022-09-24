Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,088 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ Violation of Conditions and Resisting Arrest


 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A4007486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Haley                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/24/2022 at approximately 0950

INCIDENT LOCATION: 432 Fulton Road, Bradford

VIOLATION:  VCOR x 2, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED:  Kelsey Farias                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Trooper responded to an address on Fulton Road in Bradford for a domestic disturbance. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Kelsey Farias for Violation of Conditions and Resisting Arrest. Troopers deployed a tazer which was effective in the arrest of Farias. Farias is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division on 09/26/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges. She was issued conditions of release by the court. She was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, on lack of bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  9/26/2022 at 1230         

COURT:  Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Regional Correctional Facility     

BAIL:  $5,000

MUG SHOT: Included

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ Violation of Conditions and Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.