St Johnsbury/ Violation of Conditions and Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4007486
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Haley
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/24/2022 at approximately 0950
INCIDENT LOCATION: 432 Fulton Road, Bradford
VIOLATION: VCOR x 2, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Kelsey Farias
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Trooper responded to an address on Fulton Road in Bradford for a domestic disturbance. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Kelsey Farias for Violation of Conditions and Resisting Arrest. Troopers deployed a tazer which was effective in the arrest of Farias. Farias is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division on 09/26/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges. She was issued conditions of release by the court. She was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, on lack of bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/26/2022 at 1230
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Included