St Johnsbury/ Violation of Conditions and Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4007486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Haley

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/24/2022 at approximately 0950

INCIDENT LOCATION: 432 Fulton Road, Bradford

VIOLATION: VCOR x 2, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Kelsey Farias

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Trooper responded to an address on Fulton Road in Bradford for a domestic disturbance. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Kelsey Farias for Violation of Conditions and Resisting Arrest. Troopers deployed a tazer which was effective in the arrest of Farias. Farias is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division on 09/26/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges. She was issued conditions of release by the court. She was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, on lack of bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/26/2022 at 1230

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Included