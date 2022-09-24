Submit Release
Be Kind Has Selected Benicia, CA as Its Latest Community

Be Kind has chosen Benicia, California as its latest community, helping to raise awareness to the importance of being kind to one another.

BENICIA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Be Kind has chosen Benicia, California as its latest community. Being selected as a Be Kind community is to raise awareness for the importance of kindness within the local community. The weekly initiatives aim to influence the public to have a greater consideration for each other and look for opportunities to intentionally add value to others through simple acts of kindness.

In addition, people are encouraged to share their Be Kind stories, and local businesses can partner up with to help spread the message of Be Kind. If you want to learn more about Be Kind, please visit their website at https://bekind.city or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeKindCommunity.

"NEVER DOUBT THAT A SMALL GROUP OF THOUGHTFUL, COMMITTED CITIZENS CAN CHANGE THE WORLD. INDEED, IT IS THE ONLY THING THAT EVER HAS."

John Andrews, Be Kind Community, 1 8776213411, info@bekind.city

