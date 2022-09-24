CANCELLED: FWC meeting Sept. 28-29 in Miami

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) meeting scheduled for Sept. 28-29 at the Hilton Miami Dadeland has been cancelled due to Tropical Storm Ian.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input. There are several opportunities prior to a Commission meeting to provide comments. Also, time is allotted for public speakers at the Commission meeting.

