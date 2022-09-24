Royalton Barracks / Missing Dog's / Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2004253
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Wigglesworth
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/21/22 at 7:00 PM
LOCATION: Hartland
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Ntando Macintosh
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 9 Gilson Farm Ln Hartland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/23/22, at approximately 0926 hours, Troopers from the VT State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of 3 puppies disappearing from the property of Ntando Macintosh in Hartland. Investigation revealed the 3 puppies were described as 2-week-old Great Pyrenees, and had last been seen on 9/21/222 around the hour of 7 pm. Identifying features of the dogs were one being white, one being white with a black spot over its eye, and one being white with a black spot on its tail. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.
