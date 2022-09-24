Royalton Barracks / Missing Dog's / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2004253

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Wigglesworth

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9/21/22 at 7:00 PM

LOCATION: Hartland

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Ntando Macintosh

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 9 Gilson Farm Ln Hartland VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/23/22, at approximately 0926 hours, Troopers from the VT State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of 3 puppies disappearing from the property of Ntando Macintosh in Hartland. Investigation revealed the 3 puppies were described as 2-week-old Great Pyrenees, and had last been seen on 9/21/222 around the hour of 7 pm. Identifying features of the dogs were one being white, one being white with a black spot over its eye, and one being white with a black spot on its tail. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE:

COURT:

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: