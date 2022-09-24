Another powerful DeFi tool created by DexKit, this time focusing on NFTs

NFT Marketplace Wizard DexKit's logo NFT Marketplaces comparison

With millions of dollars of investors in the markets, creators will now be a little closer to getting their fair share, without people or entities involved.

We're empowering all artists, creators and even musicians to create their own profitable business without labels or managers cutting off their gains. Creators economy is here to stay.” — João Campos, Head developer at DexKit

NATAL, RIO GRANDE DO NORTE, BRAZIL, September 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In previous articles we presented the Brazilian technology startup DexKit , which is advocated, full time, on creating simple tools and solutions for decentralized finance users, and that during two years of traction they have accumulated a portfolio of tools that are large enough to compete with multi-million dollar capital projects. Today the project rests on a bed of real liquidity close to USD$200,000 that allows new investors to have a sufficient financial floor so as not to lose high percentages of their investment.After the financial topic, let’s focus from now on on the newest tool produced by the project, which is positioning itself as one of the most useful ever created (taking into account that it is the first of its kind, as cited by the team in this blog post ), and this tool is the completely decentralized, open source NFT marketplace with an added bonus: a great NFT marketplace creation wizard that allows anyone to have their own NFT marketplace without paying a penny.Although it is true that there are already dozens of decent competitors allowing their clients to create NFT marketplaces, there are a sea of ​​differences between their projects and the one developed by DexKit, namely:Best cost-value relationship: creating and hosting the NFT marketplace from the provided wizard is free of charge and using decentralized hosting for it (Vercel)Open source forever: DexKit received a hefty monetary advance from its biggest partner, 0x project, in order to keep this tool open source. Anyone can fork the repository on Github, add their own features, and deploy it to their trusted host.Secure and scalable: the tool has been designed using TypeScript, which encompasses a high capacity to execute commands in real time, efficiently, and without data leakage or possible penetration by hackers. This language is the best ally of Smart Contracts and allows infinite features to be added in the future without affecting production.Greater compatibility with emerging EVM networks: Ethereum, Binance Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom and soon Arbitrum are listed as the networks compatible with this NFTs tool, thus ensuring greater and better market share compared to projects like Niftify that only support Ethereum and Polygon (despite the high cost of their services), among others.You will never be banned from your marketplace, nor will you be able to ban anyone, because with the yardstick you measure you will be measured, eh?Premium service available soon: the project seeks to provide a personalized service to all those who seek to start their digital business with help and better features. In this case, and for a very low monthly fee (yet to be defined), new features will be added to the NFT marketplace creation wizard for the customer who subscribes to it (multi page sites, FIAT gateway, fully customizable sections with gradients, social media feed on live, Google analytics, among other aspects), thus competing with big brands by providing a better tool, at a better price.DexKit invites all people to try the tools that have been made available throughout this journey, which have been improved with much care and patience until today, in which each one of them looks and works great.

NFT Marketplace by DexKit