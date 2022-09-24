TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Collierville

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville.

Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m. CT, officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an effort to locate an individual and vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Shelby County. Upon arrival, a Collierville officer located the car in the parking lot. As the officer approached the car, the driver accelerated and drove at the officer, forcing him onto the hood of the vehicle. As the driver, later identified as Keith Houston Jr., was leaving the scene, the officer fell off the vehicle. According to preliminary reports from the scene, Houston then ran over the officer. At some point during the encounter, the officer fired shots at the vehicle. It is unclear whether Houston was struck by gunfire as he left the area and remains at large. He is currently the subject of a search by local and state law enforcement agencies. The officer was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.