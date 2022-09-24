RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces RH as Winner of Four Captive International US Awards

Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RH CPAs, PLLC, a North Carolina-based accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Lexington, Greensboro and Charlotte, N.C. and Karachi, Pakistan, has been awarded Captive International's US Accountancy, Audit and Tax Firm 2022 title. Daniel Milan, Director of Insurance Services, was named as the top individual winner in the category; Audit Partner Diana Hardy, CPA, CFE and Audit Manager Waqqas Asghar, ACA, CPA were highly commended. RH was one of a dozen firms competing in the category, winning in Captive International's most contested awards season yet.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as Captive International's top firm for audit, accounting and tax services in the U.S. this year," said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. "It is due to Daniel's, Diana's and Waqqas' leadership that we are able to provide our clients with the highest level of audit and accounting services. Our team is our competitive advantage."

Diana Hardy, CPA, CFE has over 12 years of experience in the auditing and accounting fields and was named Audit Partner of the firm in 2020. In her role as Audit Partner, Hardy leads RH's attestation practice and manages the firm's operations. She is Chair of the North Carolina Captive Insurance Association and a board member for Goodwill Industries of the Triad. Hardy is also a member of the Central Carolina Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Daniel Milan is a native of Lexington, N.C. and attended The University of North Carolina-Charlotte, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree in 2015. Milan has been working in the captive insurance field and employed at RH CPAs for the past six years.

Waqqas Asghar, ACA, CPA has over a decade of experience in the accounting and auditing field. Receiving his Chartered Accountancy (ACA) qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) in 2013 and his CPA license in 2018, Asghar joined RH CPAs in 2017 and was promoted to Audit Manager in 2019.

Captive International draws together content from their Bermuda Captive, Cayman Captive, EMEA Captive and US Captive titles as well as news, analysis and features drawn from ongoing coverage of the global captive insurance market and bespoke special reports. Their US Captive Awards identify the best-in-class service provider across a variety of categories.

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

