Manchin, Capito Announce Funding For Higher Education Support Services In West Virginia

September 22, 2022

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $507,218 from the U.S. Department of Education for West Virginia University (WVU) and West Virginia State University (WVSU). This funding will support programs that provide campus-based child care services, and strengthen undergraduate instruction in international studies and foreign languages.

“The Department of Education continues to be a great partner for West Virginia colleges and universities, and I’m pleased with these continued investments in our state. The funding announced today will expand child care opportunities for parents in school through West Virginia University and bolster West Virginia State University’s international studies and foreign language program. I look forward to seeing the benefits of these important initiatives, and I will continue to advocate for educational support programs across the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.

“Our higher education institutions in West Virginia provide top-notch, accessible educational services for students in fields of study they are passionate about. This funding will help continue this by expanding the international studies department at WVSU, and supporting child care services on campus at WVU. I will continue to advocate for the resources our colleges and universities in West Virginia need to create opportunities for our students to be successful and thrive,” Senator Capito said.

Individual awards listed below:

· $395,725 – West Virginia University: Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program

· $111,493 – West Virginia State University: Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Language