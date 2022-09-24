Naturopath and Chiropractor exposes how his love for seeing the healed life of his clients keeps him going in his profession.

Dortmund, Germany - September 23, 2022 - The young, gifted, and self-motivated Dr. Zakaria Kevin Leidgen operates as a Naturopath and Chiropractor. He confidently refers to himself as 'The Spine Doctor" and strongly believes in taking care of the spine at all times. In his own words, he has expressed that “the spine is the body's main office, and if the spine is healthy, you will be healthy.”

The German-born Dr. Zakaria Kevin Leidgen grew up in North Rhine-Westphalia, where he completed his high school diploma and found his initial love to work with animals. As he worked and settled in his first job as a dog handler, he realized he had other interests, the main one being to help people to heal clinically, which has matured in his current profession.

His aim is to further expand his first love of helping animals in a chiropractic manner in the future.

For Dr. Zakaria Kevin Leidgen, being a chiropractor means drastically reducing and erasing the presence of pain in varying forms, including migraines and neck-related headaches. Chiropractic adjustment also works to improve your posture and motion as it relates to your spine and other joints within the entire body.

Media Contact

Company Name: Spine Doctor Zeki

Contact Person: Zakaria Leidgen

Email: Send Email

Country: Germany

Website: https://www.instagram.com/chiropractic_zeki/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Dr. Zakaria Kevin Leidgen, The Passionate Naturopath-Chiropractor, Is To Offer the Gift of Pain-Free Living