THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 10:00 a.m. No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

On Tuesday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (32 bills)

– Mental Health Matters Act (Rep. DeSaulnier – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3843 – Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022 (Rep. Neguse – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

S. 3969 – PAVA Program Inclusion Act (Sen. Lujan – House Administration) (Subject to a Rule)

Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY23

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to the STOCK Act

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

