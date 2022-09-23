THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022
On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 10:00 a.m. No votes are expected in the House.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2022
On Tuesday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.
On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
Suspensions (32 bills)
- S. 4900 – SBIR and STTR Extension Act of 2022 (Sen. Cardin – Small Business)
- H.R. 8956 – FedRAMP (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 8466 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 3470 – End Human Trafficking in Government Contracts Act of 2022 (Sen. Lankford – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 2551 – AI Training Act (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6967 – Chance to Compete Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Hice – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6267 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 15 Chestnut Street in Suffern, New York, as the ‘‘Sergeant Gerald T. ‘Jerry’ Donnellan Post Office’’ (Rep. Jones – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6080 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5420 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, Arkansas, as the ‘‘Ronald A. Robinson Post Office’’ (Rep. Hill – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 8163 – Improving Trauma Systems and Emergency Care Act, as amended (Rep. O’Halleran – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5141 – Maximizing Outcomes through Better Investments in Lifesaving Equipment for (MOBILE) Health Care Act (Rep. Lee (NV) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4081 – Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act (Rep. Curtis – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6965 – Visit America Act (Rep. Titus – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6889 – Credit Union Board Modernization Act (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services)
- H.R. 2710 – Banking Transparency for Sanctioned Persons Act of 2021 (Rep. Steil – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6364 – To amend the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Improvement Act to extend the exception to the closure of certain roads within the Recreation Area for local businesses, and for other purposes (Rep. Cartwright – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7321 – Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3482 – National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Carson – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 5641 – SPEED Act (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 5703 – Post-Disaster Mental Health Response Act, as amended (Rep. Pressley – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3304 – AUTO for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Fletcher – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8888 – Food Security for All Veterans Act (Rep. Peltola – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8875 – Expanding Home Loans for Guard and Reservists Act (Rep. Ryan (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 5918 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to ensure that the Secretary of Veterans Affairs repays members of the Armed Forces for certain contributions made by such members towards Post-9/11 Educational Assistance, as amended (Rep. Banks – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7589 – REMOVE Copays Act, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 1198 – Solid Start Act of 2022 (Sen. Hassan – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8510 – Strengthening Whistleblower Protections at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs Act (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 2794 – Supporting Families of the Fallen Act (Sen. Tuberville – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 4791 – A bill to amend section 301 of title 44, United States Code, to establish a term for the appointment of the Director of the Government Publishing Office (Sen. Blunt – House Administration)
- H.R. 8681 – John Lewis Civil Rights Fellowship Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Williams (GA) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8446 – Global Food Security Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. McCollum – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8463 – Millennium Challenge Corporation Eligibility Expansion Act (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4821 – Combating the Persecution of Religious Groups in China Act, as amended (Rep. Hartzler – Foreign Affairs)
H.R. 3843 – Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022 (Rep. Neguse – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
S. 3969 – PAVA Program Inclusion Act (Sen. Lujan – House Administration) (Subject to a Rule)
Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY23
Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to the STOCK Act
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
