Dr. Kanan Vishwanatth awarded Honorary Doctorate in Economics at the Latvian Academy of Sciences

Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, Academic Researcher at The Latvian Academy of Sciences Kannan Vishwanatth ( PHD) Smart Villages - A Game Changing Innovations in Social Engineering

I am very happy to be the recipient of the Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Latvian Academy of Sciences. This milestone achievement will further my objective to pursue my academic journey” — Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Senate of the Latvian Academy of Sciences (LAS) approved the decision of the 4 July 2022 meeting of the LAS Department of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences to award an honorary doctorate in economics from the LAS to an honorary professor & a Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur, a specialist in international trade in pharmacy, chemical engineer, corporate research scientist Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth (India). Dr. Kanan Vishwanatth is an academic researcher, author, professor & visiting faculty to top international management institutes.

Speaking on this, Dr Kannan Vishwanatth said “I am very happy to be the recipient of the Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Latvian Academy of Sciences. This milestone achievement will further my objective to pursue my academic & professional journey to explore critical areas of research in academics. I am humbled & privileged to receive this distinction in honorary doctorate in economics”.

Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a global opinion maker of contemporary issues & a much sought after speaker in various international forums. Dr Kannan is credited with reputation for innovation, social connections, track record for value creation and investor expectations for value creation. As a Research Scholar, Dr. Kannan has published many research papers & is associated with many top notch International Institutions as Editorial Reviewer. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a global Citizen & a strong believer in Corporate Social Responsibilities. Over the years, Dr. Kannan has slowly transitioned away from Corporate World and into philanthropic & academic ventures. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is at Garwood Innovation Fellow at UC Berkeley – Haas, Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation, Doctoral Fellow at Latvian Academy of Sciences Riga Latvia, Doctoral Fellow at the Institute of Professional Financial Managers, United Kingdom, Member of American Psychological Association, and Doctoral Fellow at the Institute of Professional Financial Managers - United Kingdom

The Latvian Academy of Sciences (LAS) was founded in February 1946 as a successor to ideas and activities of several scientific unions, which have been established in Latvia since 1815. According to the charter of the LAS adopted in 1992, one of the main tasks of the Academy is to promote the development of basic and applied sciences in Latvia, interdisciplinary research in particular, as well as to pass the cultural and historical heritage of the Latvian people on to world culture and science.

The Latvian Academy of Sciences represents Latvia in: the International Council for Science (ICSU), Association of All European Academies (ALLEA), World Federation of Scientists (WFS), Union Académique Internationale (UAI), UNESCO, InterAcademy Panel (IAP) and other international scientific organizations. It has three divisions, which unite members (327 members, including 95 full members, 90 corresponding members, 50 honorary members, and 97 foreign members) according to the principle of related sciences.Since 1994, there are no longer scientific research institutes attached to the LAS. However, the LAS cooperates both with its former institutes, the major part of which have been integrated within different universities, and the universities themselves.