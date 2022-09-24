Submit Release
Provincial Court puts focus on Indigenous Justice

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provincial Court of Alberta will release its new Indigenous Justice Strategy at a press conference on Wednesday, September 28.

Where:   Edmonton Court Centre (outside near West Entrance, weather permitting)
When:   10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 28
What:   Announcement of Indigenous Justice Strategy
Who:   Chief Judge of the Provincial Court Derek Redman

Olav Rokne
Senior Communication Advisor
Provincial Court of Alberta
olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca
780-203-3490


