Key Housing Announces East Bay Focus with Lafayette California Featured Listing for Short Term and Corporate Rentals
Key Housing is a best-in-class provider of corporate rentals including in the East Bay area of Lafayette, California.
Lafayette and its sister cities of nearby Concord and Orinda.”LAFAYETTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a corporate housing service serving California from Fullerton to El Dorado Hills at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce an October 2022 focus on key East Bay communities such as Lafayette, Orinda, and Concord. The Northern California featured listing for September is the "Lafayette Highlands" located at 1076 Carol Ln, Lafayette, CA 94549, USA.

“Lafayette and its sister cities of nearby Concord and Orinda,'” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “By highlighting Lafayette as this month's featured listing, we are helping our clients locate not just hard-to-find corporate housing in the East Bay but to realize that these communities can be an excellent choice for a short-term stay in the Bay Area beyond Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward or other more well-known communities."
Interested persons who may be seeking corporate housing in Contra Costa or Alameda counties can visit the featured listing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/lafayette-highlands/. The listing explains not only the best-in-class amenities at the complex and its favorability for corporate housing in Lafayette and nearby Orinda and Concord. It also highlights the nearby Contra Costa Farmers' Market in Walnut Creek and the incredible Lafayette Reservoir Recreation Area for hiking, boating, biking, kayaking, and a play area. Lafayette is perfectly positioned for commuters. Whether a corporate traveler is heading to Berkeley, Oakland, or Walnut Creek, the location close to major commute routes and BART puts all the best of the Bay Area within easy reach.
FINDING HARD-TO-FIND CORPORATE HOUSING IN THE EAST BAY
The East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area, while not as famous as San Francisco nor as large in population as San Jose, combines proximity to San Francisco and Oakland with high quality of life. The climate is warmer than San Francisco, the lifestyle more suburban, and the transportation system is more freeway dependent yet with strong ties to BART, the Bay Area Rapid Transit or light rail system. Persons who want to explore availability can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/concord-walnut-creek/. Even better, persons who are coming to the East Bay for a short term or corporate rental are encouraged to reach out to a Key Housing expert for a consultation. The staff knows the rental market better than nearly anyone and can thus source hard-to-find corporate housing not only in Lafayette, Concord, Orinda, or other stellar East Bay communities.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
